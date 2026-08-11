HOOBASTANK to Mark Debut Album's 25th Anniversary at The Roxy

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Hoobastank will return to Los Angeles for a hometown performance at The Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, marking the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album by performing the record in its entirety. AUDIOVENT will join the bill for the anniversary celebration.

The performance will take place at The Roxy Theatre in Hollywood on November 20. For one night, the band will perform their debut album live in its entirety, giving fans the chance to experience the record from start to finish a quarter-century after its original release. Joining Hoobastank for the anniversary celebration will be Audiovent, adding another layer of early-2000s rock nostalgia to the night.

Hoobastank recently surprised fans with the release of their new song, 'How Do You Sleep?,' their first original music in nearly a decade. The track debuted at Vans Warped Tour, which kicked off earlier this year in Washington, DC.

After more than two decades since the release of their hit 'The Reason,' Hoobastank reunited with producer Howard Benson for their new single, 'How Do You Sleep?' The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for the band, whose creative partnership with Benson helped define an entire generation and became one of the most memorable rock albums of the 2000s. 'How Do You Sleep?' blends the emotional honesty and soaring melodies fans have long connected with, while showcasing the band's continued evolution and renewed creative energy.

'How Do You Sleep?' serves as a modern return to Hoobastank's roots, channeling the raw energy, driving riffs, and melodic urgency that defined the band's self-titled debut. 'I feel good about releasing new music. It's kind of like a creative 'pressure valve' has been opened', vocalist Doug Robb previously shared, and continued, 'Howard Benson's enthusiasm was a big part of opening it for us. He gave us direction but also a lot more freedom than he may have previously.'

Hoobastank has had a resurgence back into the mainstream through TikTok and hit TV shows. The viral success of the #NotAPerfectPerson trend on TikTok brought new attention to the hit single, garnering user generated content of biggest fails. When Netflix's hit show Beef gained major popularity in 2023, the show featured Hoobastank's 'The Reason,' which resulted in the song re-entering the iTunes Rock charts and appearing on Shazam's US Top 200, the most Shazamed tracks in the United States. The single/band was also recently featured in hit shows Building The Band (Netflix), The Boys (Amazon), and more.

Hoobastank also surprised fans this past summer, appearing on stage with the Jonas Brothers at their Hershey stop performing 'The Reason' to a packed arena. With the mainstream attention and a newer generation of music fans finding the catalog of the band, they are clocking in at over 16 million monthly listeners.

In addition to upcoming performances at Vans Warped Tour and Summer of '99 Cruise, Hoobastank will be hitting the road this fall as part of Staind's Break The Cycle 25th anniversary tour, alongside Seether and Hinder. A full list of upcoming Hoobastank shows is available at Hoobastank.com.

The Roxy performance follows the recent release of HOW DO YOU SLEEP?, Hoobastank's first original song in nearly a decade, produced by Howard Benson, who also worked with the band on its earlier material. Vocalist Doug Robb has described the new music as reconnecting with the band's creative roots.

Photo Credit: Kevin Baldes



Photo Credit: Kevin Baldes

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