STAIND to Announce Second Leg of BREAK THE CYCLE 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

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Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling American rock band Staind has announced a second leg of their sold-out Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour. Their album Break the Cycle was released in 2001 via Flip Records and certified 7x platinum, selling over 7 million units in the US alone. The album brought the group mainstream success, spending three weeks at #1 on U.S. album charts upon release and multiple weeks in international charts. 2026 is the band's biggest year to date, with the re-release of Break the Cycle 25th Anniversary Live and the nationwide tour pushing annual streams past 1 billion.

Aaron Lewis said, 'It was 1993 when I met Mike at a Christmas Party, if you told me we would be doing this in 2026 I'd have laughed at you. This has truly been the most amazing ride we could have ever possible been on, and its been the most amazing experience that you could have ever provided us.'

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city trek will feature special guests Seether and Hoobastank, joined by Hinder on all dates except Cleveland. The tour kicks off on March 6 at SNHU Arena in Manchester, making stops in Pittsburgh, Dallas, Seattle and more before wrapping up in Cleveland at Rocket Arena on April 16.

Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with a Spotify Reserved presale beginning on Wednesday, October 7 at 11 am ET, followed by an Artist and Citi presale at 1pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 9 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 7 at 1pm ET until Thursday, October 8 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Introducing Reserved, brought to you by Spotify. For the first time, eligible Spotify Premium top fans will have tickets to their favorite artist's show set aside for them to purchase during the presale. Reserved is a Spotify Premium benefit that turns real fandom into first access. Visit Spotify.com/Reserved to learn more.

Staind's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible US Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. These fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets during the Reserved presale.

Staind 2027 Tour Dates

Thu, Mar 4 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Sat, Mar 6– Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Mon, Mar 8 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue, Mar 9 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Wed, Mar 10 – Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena

Fri, Mar 12 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Sat, Mar 13 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Tue, Mar 16 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Thu, Mar 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Fri, Mar 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat, Mar 20 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Mon, Mar 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed, Mar 24 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

Fri, Mar 26 – Spokane, WA – Numerica Veterans Arena

Sat, Mar 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon, Mar 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed, Mar 31 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu, Apr 1 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sat, Apr 3 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Tue, Apr 6 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Wed, Apr 7 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

Fri, Apr 9 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sat, Apr 10 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun, Apr 11 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at the Mark

Tue, Apr 13 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Thu, Apr 14 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Fri, Apr 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena^

^ Hinder not on date

About Staind

Staind is an American rock band from Springfield, Massachusetts, formed in 1995. The original lineup consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April, and drummer Jon Wysocki. From day one, STAIND's sound was alternately crushing and comforting. They absorbed the teeth-kicking intensity of groove metal, the melodic grit of grunge, and the diaristic approach of dyed-in-the-wool singer-songwriters into a signature style. They have sold over 15 million records worldwide fueled by the 2x-Platinum Dysfunction [1999], 7x-Platinum Break the Cycle [2001], Platinum 14 Shades of Grey [2003], and Platinum Chapter V [2005]. Along the way, they earned five straight Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200, including three consecutive #1 entries. 'It's Been A While' logged a staggering 20 weeks at #1 on airwaves, making it 'one of the most-played songs in modern rock radio history.' In 2023, they sent Confessions of the Fallen to #1 on the Billboard Top Active Rock Albums Chart and notched Active Rock Radio #1 hits 'Lowest in Me' and 'Here and Now.' 2026 saw the beginning of a renaissance when the Break the Cycle deep cut 'Warm Safe Place' surged on TikTok, giving the band its biggest year yet with over 1 billion annual streams. Forever pushing forward, STAIND celebrated a seminal moment with 2026's Break the Cycle (Live) [Alchemy Recordings/BMG], the Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 08 Hrs 30 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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