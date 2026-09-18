SECRETS Release Album SEARCHING FOR THE THINGS WE DON'T WISH TO FIND

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American metalcore band SECRETS have released their new album Searching For The Things We Don't Wish To Find, available now via SBG Records.

The new album marks another evolution for a band that has spent more than a decade turning deeply personal experiences into cathartic, emotionally charged music. At the center of the release is the focus track 'Split Tongue,' a hard-hitting showcase of everything that has made SECRETS a standout force in the metalcore scene.

'SEARCHING FOR THE THINGS WE DON'T WISH TO FIND is SECRETS at our most vulnerable, aggressive, and honest. We dug into the things people tend to bury - the thoughts, memories, and emotions we'd rather avoid - and turned them into something we're incredibly proud of. We've lived with these songs for a long time, and we're ready for them to finally belong to everyone,' shares Wade Walters.

With Searching For The Things We Don't Wish To Find, SECRETS continue to explore the darker corners of the human experience while delivering a record built around resilience, confrontation, and the search for meaning in places we might rather leave untouched.

'Split Tongue' serves as a powerful entry point into the album, pairing the band's signature dynamic songwriting with an unfiltered emotional intensity. The track captures the tension at the heart of SECRETS' music: the collision between vulnerability and aggression, despair and perseverance, darkness and hope.

Tracklist

1. A Pattern Of Return

2. Signal Decay

3. Silent Strain

4. The Dark

5. Split Tongue

6. Where The Light Doesn't Reach

7. The Wheel

8. Peripheral Failure

9. Artificial Euphoria

10. Paralyzed

11. Bitter Dose

SECRETS is a post-hardcore band from Orange County, CA, delivering a hard-hitting blend of crushing breakdowns, soaring melodies, and emotionally raw lyrics. Since their 2010 debut, the band has released multiple acclaimed albums—including The Ascent (2012 that debuted at #3 on Billboard Heatseekers / #185 on Billboard 200), Fragile Figures (2013 that reached #59 on Billboard 200), Secrets (2018) and their heaviest and most personal effort to date, The Collapse (2022). Their music dives deep into themes of mental health, addiction, and perseverance, building a powerful connection with fans worldwide.

Over the past decade, SECRETS has toured across the globe alongside The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, Sleeping With Sirens, Asking Alexandria, Memphis May Fire, and more.

Secrets

Wade Walters - Singer

Richard Rogers - Singer / Guitar

Connor Branigan - Guitar

Connor Allen - Drums

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