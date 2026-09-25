SCHROTTHAGEN to Release NEUE WELT Album, Tour North America Oct–Nov

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Munich, Germany's Schrotthagen, the dynamic techno duo consisting of Giovanni Berg (30, award-winning composer) and Dieter Schleip (64, multi-award-winning composer and Grimme Prize recipient), will release its third studio album, Neue Welt, on November 27, 2026 via Universal Music. Pre-order/save for the album is now live here.

Since 2023, Schrotthagen has been transforming the electronic music landscape. Drawing from their roots in classical music, jazz, punk, and film scoring, they combine decades of experience to create a unique sound that merges cinematic storytelling with hard techno and trance.

Neue Welt is the third album in a broader conceptual progression. Schrotthagen's 2024 debut Sturm und Drang explored artistic freedom and drew inspiration from the historical literary and artistic movement of the same name. Nostalgie and Traurigkeit followed in 2025 and was influenced by romanticism and explored themes such as aging, memory, letting go, acceptance, and the relationship between the past and the present. The new album looks toward the future and focuses on dreams, artificial intelligence, social media, technology, and the changing nature of creativity from a Dream Machine concept. Its questions are our dreams still truly our own?

Sonically, Neue Welt deliberately explores the relationship between organic and synthetic sound as heard through its already released singles 'Back To Life' featuring rising German songstress bonniemxsy, 'Rain Tonight,' 'Million Empty Faces' and 'I Wanna Feel Alive.' The contrast between real (vocalists, a mellotron, yodeling) and synthetic instruments directly reflects the album's conceptual themes.

Musically, the record is also more exploratory than previous releases. Some tracks are more pop-oriented, while others are darker and significantly harder. The recognizable sound of the project remains, but the album pushes into new territory for Schrotthagen. Look for a new track to arrive in October prior to the album's release.

Watch the video for 'Back To Life (featuring bonniemxsy),' a film by Daniel Schäfer.

Schrotthagen will tour North America leading into the release of the album. The live project, which will come to venues in Philadelphia, Montreal, Seattle, Toronto, New York and Portland as well as a festival play at Southern California's Dreamstate, is intended to go far beyond a conventional DJ set. For their own headline shows, they are developing a large stage design inspired by the Dream Machine concept featuring reactive stage elements and unique lightning effects, combining electronic music with elements of film, theater, opera, dance, and performance. The audience should feel as though they are inside a film, rather than simply watching a concert and effectively become part of the story of Neue Welt.

Schrotthagen is not simply that of an electronic or techno act. Its real identity lies in the combination of two very different people, two generations, film composition, electronic music, cinematic storytelling, humor, technology, and an ongoing exploration of what it means to remain human and creative in an increasingly digital world. That tension — between analog and digital, old and new, human and artificial, reality and dreams — provides the clearest foundation for the duo's work.

Tour Dates

October 22 - The Not, Philadelphia

October 23 - Fairmount, Montreal

October 24 - Substation, Seattle

October 30 - Runnymeade Hall, Toronto

October 31 - 314 Scholes, New York

November 19 - Holocene, Portland

November 20 - Dreamstate The Queen Mary, Long Beach, CA (Los Angeles)

November 21 - Mesones 76, Mexico City

About Schrotthagen

Since their formation in 2023, Schrotthagen — the dynamic techno duo consisting of Giovanni Berg (30, award-winning composer) and Dieter Schleip (64, multi-award-winning composer and Grimme Prize recipient) — has experienced a meteoric rise. Drawing from their roots in classical music, jazz, punk, and film scoring, they combine decades of experience to create a unique sound that merges cinematic storytelling with hard techno and trance.

Their live performances, which include sold-out European tours and festival appearances at Ultra Music Festival in Miami and Buenos Aires, are immersive experiences that transport audiences into entirely new sonic realms. The duo's distinct style, shaped by their background in film and television, adds an extraordinary emotional depth to their music that captivates listeners worldwide.

Schrotthagen also sets visual standards with music videos inspired by dark fantasy, sci-fi, and cyberpunk that reflect their bold artistic vision. With over 924,000 followers on Spotify, 527,000 Instagram followers, and 197,000 TikTok fans, Schrotthagen has built a global fanbase that extends far beyond the techno scene. Acclaimed by renowned producers and featured in leading publications such as FAZEmag and Mixmag, the duo has firmly established themselves as trailblazing innovators in their genre.

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