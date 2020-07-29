SCANDAL Announces Rescheduled 'Kiss From The Darkness' North American World Tour Dates

The Band to Celebrate 14-Year Anniversary with Special Livestream Concert

Osaka Japan rock band SCANDAL regretfully announces the postponement of its highly-anticipated 2020 "Kiss From The Darkness" North American WORLD TOUR, due to COVD-19.

The tour which was originally set to kick off on September 17 in Anaheim, CA has been rescheduled for FALL 2021. The updated 5-city run of dates includes a NEW show at Sony Hall in NYC on Saturday, November 13. See canceled and updated dates below.

While fans may have to wait a while longer to see the band, SCANDAL is excited to announce details for their FIRST-EVER WORLDWIDE LIVESTREAM CONCERT! The SCANDAL WORLD TOUR 2020 "Kiss From The Darkness" WORLDWIDE Livestream will take place live from Japan on Friday, August 21, 2020 (the band's 14th anniversary) at 7:00PM JST (3:00AM PDT/6AM EDT, 11 :00AM UK). Tickets are $30.

To purchase tickets for the Livestream event visit: livefrom.events/scandal.

To watch the live stream on August 21, log on to livefrom.events/scandal. For fans outside of Japan who are unable to stream the show live, the full set will be archived for 48 hours after.

In a statement to fans, the band says, "We are very saddened by the fact that our World Tour that was supposed to take place this year has been postponed. However, we are very excited about our first worldwide livestream concert! Our tour was going to visit more than 30 cities in the world, so we are working very hard to put all of our energy and passion into this one night, so that we can bring you the very best of SCANDAL!! Even though the concept of a livestream concert is very new to us, seeing and hearing all of your positive comments, like "Everyone is in the first row!" or "Venue capacities are unlimited!" is so uplifting. We can't wait to make some great memories with our fans from all over the world on August 21st!"

"Kiss From The Darkness" North American WORLD TOUR

Canceled 2020 dates:

Sep. 17 Anaheim, CA- HOB

Sep. 19 Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

Sep 21 Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade

Sep. 23 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth

++NEWLY RESCHEDULED 2021 DATES++

11/11 (Thu): Queen Elizabeth Hall / Toronto Buy Tickets

11/13 (Sat): Sony Hall / New York (New additional show!) Buy Tickets

11/17 (Wed): House of Blues / Anaheim Buy Tickets

11/19 (Fri): Canton Hall / Dallas Buy Tickets

11/21 (Sun): The Masquerade / Atlanta Buy Tickets

Photo Credit: @takeshiyao

