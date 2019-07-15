SASAMI Covers Big Star's 'I'm In Love With a Girl'

Los Angeles songwriter and multi-instrumentalist SASAMI has released an Amazon Original cover version of Big Star's song "I'm In Love With a Girl," only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.

Listen to SASAMI's "I'm In Love With a Girl [Amazon Original]" only on Amazon Music: amzn.to/sasami

"I love the whole Radio City album, and there is something to be said about the magic of an album's ender - especially a brief and unfeigned acoustic number that's over before it hardly began," SASAMI says of the song. "[Big Star frontman Alex] Chilton's writing is admirable because the songs are loaded but not whiny - a delicate and beautiful place to be."

SASAMI's self-titled debut was released in March via Domino, with Stereogum naming her an "Artist to Watch" and Pitchfork praising the album's "union of synthesizer decay and guitar reverb that embodies shoegaze's supernatural ability to conjure sadness from the void."

Amazon Music listeners can find SASAMI's cover of "I'm In Love With a Girl" on the playlist "The Setlist," a collection of what's going down in indie rock's thriving underground. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by SASAMI" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

SASAMI is about to embark on a US tour opening for Snail Mail, with European dates to follow.

SASAMI Tour Dates:

July 12 - Colorado Springs, CO - Lulu's Downstairs

July 13 - Fort Collins, CO - Magic Rat

July 15 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

July 17 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada *

July 18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

July 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *

July 20th - Sleeping Village || Chicago, IL w/ Amen Dunes

July 21 - Iowa City, IA - The Mill

July 23 - Nashville, TN - Exit / In *

July 24 - Louisville, KY - Headliner's *

July 25 - Columbus, OH - Skully's *

July 26 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom *

July 28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater *

July 30 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

July 31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

August 1 - New York, NY - Webster Hall *

August 3 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

August 4 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Purgatory)

August 6 - Houston, TX - HOB Peacock Room

August 7 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

August 9 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

August 17 - San Francisco, CA - Noise Pop 20th St Block Party

August 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *

August 29 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

August 30-September 1 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road

August 30-September 1 - Stradbelly, Ireland - Electric Picnic

September 3 - Glasgow, UK - The Hug and Pint

September 4 - Manchester, UK - YES (The Pink Room)

September 5 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

September 6 - Lancaster, UK - Lancaster Library

September 7 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

September 9 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

September 10 - Paris, France - Supersonic

September 11 - Cologne, Germany - Burmann & Songs

September 13 - Munich, Germany - Import Export

September 14 - Vienna - Das Werk

September 16 - Prague - Café V Lese

September 17 - Berlin, Germany - Berghain Kantine

September 19 - Hamburg, Germany - Reeperbahn Festival

September 20 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

September 21 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Ekko

September 24 - London, UK - The Moth Club

October 5 - Bloomington, IN - MidWay Music Festival

October 10-13 - Lake Perris, CA - Desert Daze

*with Snail Mail





