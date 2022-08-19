SAN ROMAN Shares Brand New Single 'Messy'

SAN ROMAN, the solo music project of multi-disciplinary artist Alexa San Román, shares her brand new single, "Messy." The song is the title track off her forthcoming debut album, set for release later this year.

Written by Alexa herself, "Messy" is a nostalgic, pop/rock anthem that reflects on the mess that our lives can sometimes be and that even though it can feel frustrating and like you're never going to get out of that mess, you just have to push through to the otherside.

SAN ROMAN also shares the accompanying self-directed and self-edited video for the track, which is premiering now on The Honey Pop. Viewers are taken through the halls of her childhood home as she provides the backing instrumentals for the track, only furthering the DIY approach to Alexa's new solo project.

About the song, Alexa says, "The title track of my upcoming album, 'Messy' is about running in place. That feeling when you try to punch something underwater & the moment of slight amusement when things are so bad you can't help but to laugh. It's finding the motivation to nonetheless still get up outta bed and wade through the metaphorical mess. 'When my world fell down around me, I caught fire but I'll be fine.'"

"Messy" follows her debut single, "Stay Where You Are," a hard-hitting alt/rock song about people who don't want to put in the work to change their bad habits, and blame everyone else in the process.

Born in Los Angeles & raised in New York, Alexa began her music career in 2005 when she received her first guitar as a Christmas gift. Growing up on Long Island, NY her first steps into music were through the hardcore scene, earning her first role of guitarist at 16 in the local favorite Love, Robot.

Soon after the band realized her vocal chops were being overlooked she was promoted to front woman and the band would go on to enjoy 10 more years of success with her at the helm, eventually breaking into the coveted Warped Tour scene and gaining fans around the world.

It was during this time she started honing in on her visual talents, filming music videos for her own band and eventually breaking out to do others. To this day alongside her musical endeavors she is in high demand as a director and has shot for Journeys, D'Addario, Hopeless Records, Fearless Records and countless independent artists.

After laying the foundation for her future in music and growing up alongside Love, Robot the group disbanded and thus was the birth of her second project, the alt-rock duo group Heirsound. Here she would continue with her signature brand of music- strong yet melodic guitar leads and thoughtful emotional lyricism and find success and a fanbase that to this day is still consuming their music. Following three successful EPs the duo posted a public farewell statement and went their separate ways.

After her five year hiatus from music since Heirsound's disbandment, Alexa San Román is back with a fervor, adapting her last name as her newest project's name and moving forward with only one bandmate- herself. SAN ROMAN is a culmination of years of musical experience and at the same time a fresh start for the singer. Citing loss and the pain of watching time pass as some of her main inspiration, her newest record is a diary entry put on play, loud. San Román's newest venture is the arrival of an artist that is finally ready to stand alone.

Listen to the new single here: