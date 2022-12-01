SABATON Announces Collectible 'Xmas Truce' Popup Vinyl

In the spirit of Christmas, Swedish metallers, SABATON, are unveiling their brand new Christmas Truce Popup vinyl to ring in the festive season.

Now available for preorder, this collectible popup vinyl pays tribute to the band's popular track 'Christmas Truce' from the album The War To End All Wars. The vinyl features 3 variations of the song, including the Symphonic version, which is featured on SABATON's The Symphony To End All Wars. It will be officially released on December 23, 2022.

SIDE A:

Christmas Truce

Christmas Truce (Radio Edit)

SIDE B:

Christmas Truce (Symphonic Version)

Collectors are going to want to get their hands on this special release as the record itself features a camo pattern on Side A and a festive design with a very prominent SABATON logo on Side B. But the real magic lies in the gatefold packaging. A unique display of a vibrant Christmas Tree surrounded by soldiers of opposing sides standing united pops up when opening the vinyl.

SABATON bassist Pär Sundström commented: "We really hold our song Christmas Truce close to our hearts as it's a great story. We see arenas shine when we play it at our shows, and it really brings people together. This is a song about peace, and we felt that it needed a special design. We hope our fans enjoy it and that our song Christmas Truce becomes part of the Sabaton live set for a long time to come."

Explaining the story behind the song, Sundström said: "During the first Christmas of the First World War, unofficial ceasefires were enforced across the Western Front that saw soldiers who should have been mortal enemies unite. The soldiers socialised, played games, sang Christmas carols in unison and even exchanged gifts like any normal group of people would - the only difference was that they were supposed to be fighting each other. It was a short but sweet respite from the horrors and stress that they endured daily on the battlefield. It ended abruptly but meant so much to these men."

The perfect addition to any SABATON fan's collection, the Christmas Truce Popup Vinyl can be preordered here.

SABATON - The Tour To End All Tours/Upcoming Dates

Special Guest: BabyMetal

Support: Lordi

14.04. UK Leeds - First Direct Arena

15.04 UK London - OVO Arena Wembley

16.04. UK Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

18.04. UK Glasgow - OVO Hydro

21.04. FR Paris - Zenith

22.04. DE Frankfurt - Festhalle

24.04. DE Hamburg - Barclays Arena

25.04. LU Esch / Alzette - Rockhal

28.04. SE Stockholm - Avicii Arena

29.04. NO Oslo - Spektrum

30.04. DK Copenhagen - Royal Arena

02.05. DE Hannover - ZAG Arena

03.05. NL Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome

05.05. DE Berlin - Mercedes Benz Arena

06.05. DE Leipzig - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

07.05. AT Vienna - Stadthalle

09.05. PL Lodz - Atlas Arena

10.05. CZ Ostrava - Arena Ostrava

12.05. DE Cologne - Lanxess Arena

13.05. BE Antwerp - Sportpaleis

15.05. DE Munich - Olympiahalle

18.05. EE Tallinn - Saku Suurhall

19.05. FI Helsinki - Ice Hall

20.05. FI Kuopio - Kuopio Hall

Tickets for European shows are available here.

SABATON recently announced an EP trilogy titled Echoes Of The Great War. Continuing the theme of their last two albums, the Falun fivesome dive deeper into the fascinating stories of WW1. The first in the series, Weapons Of The Modern Age, is OUT NOW.