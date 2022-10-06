S. RAEKWON Announces Expanded Edition of Debut LP 'Where I'm At Now'

In celebration of the one year anniversary of his stunning debut album, Where I'm at Now, the NYC-based singer/multi-instrumentalist S. Raekwon returns with an expanded edition featuring new versions of "T.D.T.K.A.", "Darling (Reprise)", "Don't Leave", and the lone single from earlier this year, "Single Mom's Day" available tomorrow, October 7th on Father/Daughter Records.

The first three songs were recorded live with just vocals and piano at the Honey Jar Studio in Brooklyn. On the expanded edition, S. Raekwon strips things down and breathes new life into each song with his signature, velvet-like croon intact.

There's a more pointed sense of vulnerability that comes through with the rawness and heartfelt energy of the vocal performances. It's a beautiful way to capture the spirit of S. Raekwon's musical past while still looking ahead to a brighter future.

The expanded edition follows September's delightfully tender 4-song EP I Like It When You Smile, which received praise from the likes of Bandcamp, FLOOD, MTV, Ones To Watch, Stereogum, and WNYC's New Sounds among others.

Watch the new live performance video here: