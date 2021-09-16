Ryan Wright Releases New Single 'U Were Never Mine'

Ryan Wright has dropped her exciting new single "U Were Never Mine"! Her synth-pop single touches on being ghosted by someone you're into, and the unexpected devastation that comes from having a relationship collapse before it even begins.

Virginia-based singer-songwriter Ryan Wright creates songs that don't make sense on paper--an ethereal, haunted voice singing angsty lyrics over confectionary, synth-driven hooks--and yet the results are at once timeless and timely.

Wright's arresting voice embodies an ancient, unnamable heartache. Her lyrics, at times profane, often tongue-in-cheek, occasionally devastating, reveal a searing wit and a sensitive heart. Wright's songs speak to the kind of heartache that can only be experienced during one's teenage years and yet the truth of her lyrics is universal and undeniable.

Wright was born in the suburbs of Northern Virginia in 2002. She began writing songs and performing live alongside her singer/songwriter dad at the age of 11. By the time she was a teenager, she was working in the studio and on stage alongside some of her biggest musical influences.

In 2019, she began co-producing her current EP with her dad Todd Wright and collaborator Ethan Mentzer (The Click 5), working to hone a sound that wears its influences on its sleeve while still maintaining an originality and authenticity that defines Wright as an artist. Her influences range from the classic (The Cars, Roy Orbison, The Smiths) to the current (The Killers, The 1975, Lana Del Ray) to the local musicians she grew up playing with and learning from. Her indie dream-pop has been compared to Lorde, Lennon Stella and The Japanese House.

Listen to the new track here: