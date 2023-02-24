Ryan Brown Releases New Single 'After Midnight' To Benefit The Sound Mind Network

Singer-songwriter Ryan Brown has released the new single "After Midnight" to benefit charity organization The Sound Mind Network. The single was originally written by the co-founder of the organization, celebrity chef, entrepreneur, and musician, Tony Luke Jr. All proceeds from the single will be donated to The Sound Mind Network. You can listen to the single here.

Ryan Brown's newest release, titled "After Midnight" was written by Tony Luke Jr. Over the course of the song, the lyrics demonstrate how social media contributes to the growing rates of depression, anxiety, and addiction.

"Tony reached out to me and asked if I could be the voice for this song he wrote. He knows my history with mental illness - as I talk openly about it - and how I am a teen who lives in the most depressed generation. I immediately said yes because it is such a powerful song and really puts things into perspective. I connect to the message and wanted to help share it with others. I got to record vocals in Joe Nicolo's studio, with Tony Luke, Jr. there to guide me through creating his vision, while also helping me express my own experiences through singing." - Ryan Brown

Ryan Brown begins her ballad with chimes of a keyboard. Each keystroke catches the listener's attention, as if it is an alarm, marking the beginning of her song. The first verse gives the claim that social media is toxic. Claiming that society is far too obsessed with phone screens, that we cannot see the natural beauty to be seen. The second verse depicts a scene of a school shooting and then talks about addiction and domestic violence. Ryan sings in the chorus that she wants to change all of these things. She says that "change starts with me." "After Midnight" is all about claiming it is a new day and seizing the opportunity to put change into action.

"After Midnight" discusses an important issue that plagues the youth of today; the threat of social media has grown far beyond our reach, in several regards. From obsessions over followings to relentless cyberbullying, the issues surrounding social media create a bad influence on the younger generation. Brown and Tony Luke Jr.'s message seeks to encourage listeners to set aside social media in order to live out their lives more authentically. Brown hopes audience members will take the opportunity to develop more meaningful and fulfilling connections, and to keep the hope, because "After Midnight," you'll be alright because a new day has come.

AFTER MIDNIGHT

Written by Tony Luke Jr. and Ryan Brown

Produced by Justin Bandolon and Tony Luke Jr.

Mixed and mastered by Joe "The Butcher" Nicolo

Photography and album art by Samie Bower

At the young age of 17, singer-songwriter Ryan Brown is wise and talented beyond her years. Brown puts her own "authentically herself" spin on pop music, with influences such as starlets Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo to inspire her. Ryan has created quite the career for herself in such a short time. Her rich vocals, inspirational and thoughtful lyrics, and bright personality take Ryan to the next level.

In 2022, Brown was the National Anthem performer for the Baltimore Ravens' pre-season finale game.

Growing up in Marlton, NJ, Ryan has worked with unfinished songs of the massively talented late Christina Grimmie. She finds comfort in knowing Christina's work will live on through her own music. "I am from Marlton, NJ. Not only were most of my songs inspired by people here, but this town connected me to the Grimmie family and gave me the wonderful experience of working with them. I'm very grateful for where I live and have grown up."

Ryan shares, "My music always comes from a place of sadness because I love to turn something bad into something beautiful. I write my music because I know others feel the way I do. At the core is authenticity."

Ryan has performed at countless events, including The Sound Mind Network Music Festival featuring superstars Kevin Bacon and Michael Bacon of the Bacon Brothers, Johnny Showcase of America's Got Talent, viral TikTok musicians Cory Singer and ElectraQueens, and celebrity chef Tony Luke Jr.

For more about The Sound Mind Network and to find out how to donate, please visit their website.

To learn more about Ryan Brown, visit her site and follow her on all social media platforms to see what this young up-and-coming star has to offer.