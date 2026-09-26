 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Ruts Dc to Launch 2027 UK Tour Starting April 7

The punk-reggae group will tour across the UK to mark five decades since the band's 1977 formation in London.

By:
Ruts Dc to Launch 2027 UK Tour Starting April 7

AGMP Concerts is presenting Ruts DC on 'The Ruts '50 Years of Ruts Music 1977-2027' UK Tour, which went on sale Friday 25th September 2026.

The 20-date UK tour commences on 7th April 2027 at Metronome in Nottingham and will tour across England, Scotland and Wales, with more dates still to be announced.

In 1977, The Ruts emerged from London with a sound unlike anybody else around them - the raw urgency of punk colliding with reggae, dub and rock, driven by formidable musicianship and a fierce sense of purpose.

With Malcolm Owen, Paul Fox, Dave Ruffy and Segs Jennings, The Ruts created a body of music whose power has endured far beyond its original moment.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
Brent Faiyaz to Return for Three-City Arena Tour November–December
Brent Faiyaz to Return for Three-City Arena Tour November–December
9/23/2026
JoJo Tour 2026: THE HIGH ROAD 20th Anniversary Dates
JoJo Tour 2026: THE HIGH ROAD 20th Anniversary Dates
9/14/2026
Andrea Bocelli & Jennifer Hudson Record 'One Right Here' for MASERATI: THE BROTHERS
Andrea Bocelli & Jennifer Hudson Record 'One Right Here' for MASERATI: THE BROTHERS
9/15/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $80
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets