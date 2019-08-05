Rustin Kelly Covers WEEPING WILLOWS by the Carter Family

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician Ruston Kelly debuts a new cover of The Carter Family's "Weeping Willow" today. Recorded at the Carter's own family home in Virginia, Kelly's rendition is released in honor of the song's 92nd anniversary (originally released August 2, 1927 under the title "Bury Me Under The Weeping Willow").

Of his inspiration behind the project, Kelly shares, "To say I've been influenced by the Carter Family is an understatement. When I first heard their 1927 recordings-considered the 'Big Bang' of country, folk and Americana music-I was changed forever; Maybelle Carter remains one of my greatest musical influences. Recently, her grandson and my good friend, John Carter Cash, encouraged me to take some alone time out at his 'grandparent's place' in Virginia. He was of course referring to the house the Carters lived in in the '40s and that Johnny Cash and June Carter ended up keeping in their family. Tucked deep into Poor Valley, on the side of Clinch Mountain, I spent a week in solitude, playing guitar by the creek, walking barefoot on the same worn paths these heroes of mine had. I went there on a personal Mecca and I left profoundly moved and grateful for the peace and spirit that family instilled there. On a stormy night in their living room, I started recording this song. It was recorded by the Carter Family 92 years ago and I'm proud to share my take on such an impactful piece of music history."

The release of "Weeping Willow" adds to a landmark year for Kelly, whose full-length debut album, Dying Star, was released last fall on Rounder Records (purchase/stream here). Co-produced by Kelly and Jarrad K, Dying Star features 14 new songs written/co-written by Kelly.

In celebration of the album, Kelly will continue his extensive headline tour this fall including stops at Atlanta's Terminal West, Austin's Scoot Inn, Los Angeles' Troubadour (two nights), Seattle's Tractor Tavern, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Boston's Brighton Music Hall and Washington D.C.'s U Street Music Hall among several others. See below for complete details.

RUSTON KELLY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August 3-Chicago, IL-Lollapalooza

August 3-Chicago, IL-Vic Theatre*

August 4-St. Charles, IA-Hinterland

August 9-Fishers, IN-Nickel Plate District Amphitheater†

August 10-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

August 22-23-Tonder, Denmark-Tonder Festival

August 24-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Once In A Blue Moon Festival

September 1-Copper Mountain, CO-Copper Country Music Festival

September 18-Chattanooga, TN-Songbirds South Stage‡

September 19-Knoxville, TN-Bijou Theatre‡

September 20-Atlanta, GA-Terminal West‡

September 20-22-Bristol, TN-Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 26-Dallas, TX-Granada Theater‡

September 27-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall‡

September 28-Austin, TX-Scoot Inn‡

October 1-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 2-Los Angeles, CA-Troubadour‡

October 3-San Francisco, CA-The Independent‡

October 4-Portland, OR-Wonder Ballroom‡

October 5-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern‡

October 7-Salt Lake City, UT-The State Room‡

October 8-Denver, CO-The Bluebird Theater‡

October 10-Des Moines, IA-Wooly's‡

October 11-Minneapolis, MN-Fine Line‡

October 12-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon‡

October 16-St. Louis, MO-Blueberry Hill‡

October 18-Louisville, KY-Mercury Ballroom‡

October 19-Columbus, OH-A&R Music Bar‡

October 20-Detroit, MI-The Shelter‡

October 22-Toronto, ON-Horseshoe Tavern

October 24-New York, NY-Bowery Ballroom‡

October 25-Boston, MA-Brighton Music Hall‡

October 26-Washington, DC-U Street Music Hall‡

October 27-Philadelphia, PA-World Café Live‡

October 30-Richmond, VA-Richmond Music Hall‡

October 31-Cleveland, OH-House of Blues Cleveland‡

November 11-15-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-John Prine's "All The Best Fest"

*with The Revivalists

†with Jade Bird

‡with Donovon Woods





