Russell Dickerson Adds Round 2 To RUSSELLMANIA TOUR

Multi-platinum artist Russell Dickerson reveals Round 2 of his highly anticipated RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 extending into amphitheaters this summer, with direct support from Jake Scott and Niko Moon on select dates. Tickets for Round 2 will be available for purchase starting Friday, Jan 17 at 10AM local time here.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates

3/14 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

3/15 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

3/20 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live *

3/21 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live - SOLD OUT *

3/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis *

3/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

3/29 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

4/3 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom *

4/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

4/5 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House *

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^

Bold indicates newly added dates

* Jake Scott

^ Niko Moon

The hitmaker's latest single, “Bones,” is highlighted as a “gracefully sung romantic vow of enduring devotion” by Billboard, while Men’s Journal hails it as "a new and innovative twist on the typical country love song.”

About Russell Dickerson:

Russell Dickerson is known for his electrifying performances and "unstoppable energy fans can’t get enough of” (E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status on singles including “Yours" (3X Platinum), "Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), "Every Little Thing" (Platinum), "Love You Like I Used To" (Platinum), and “She Likes It” ft. Jake Scott (2X Platinum). In 2023, he scored his fifth No. 1 hit with "God Gave Me A Girl," and in the following year, he released "Good Day to Have a Great Day", followed by his latest single, "Bones," which marked the biggest radio debut of his career. For more information, visit RussellDickerson.com.

About Jake Scott:

Jake Scott, a multi-platinum-certified singer/songwriter and producer from Fayetteville, AR, has captivated audiences with his honest songwriting and heartfelt storytelling. Starting in 2018, he independently released a single every month for 3.5 years, building a dedicated fanbase that led to a deal with Elektra Records in 2022. With over 1 billion streams to date, his 2022 collaboration with Russell Dickerson on “She Likes It” garnered nearly 300 million streams, a 2x platinum certification, and a CMT Awards nomination. He’s performed on TODAY, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Good Morning America, and was named one of PEOPLE’s “Emerging Artists” in 2022. As a songwriter, his music has been recorded by Morgan Wallen, Aloe Blacc, and others. Jake has toured with LANY, Ben Rector, and Brett Young, and sold out his first headlining tour in 2022. In October 2023, he released his debut album, *Lavender*, via Elektra Records.

About Niko Moon:

Niko Moon, born in Tyler, Texas, and raised in Georgia, has become one of country music’s most dynamic voices. After co-writing hits like “Homegrown” and “Loving You Easy” for the Zac Brown Band, he launched his solo career with the multi-platinum single “Good Time,” an anthem for good vibes. His latest release, the THESE ARE THE NIGHTS EP, captures the magic of life’s simple joys with tracks like “Money Can’t Buy” and “Summer Don’t Go.” Currently touring the country, Niko is known for his high-energy performances and uplifting music. Beyond music, he and his wife, Anna, co-founded the Happy Cowboy Foundation to support mental health initiatives, and he launched Happy Himalayan, a premium artesian water brand promoting wellness and hydration. Through his foundation, water brand, and music, Niko inspires others to prioritize positivity and well-being.

Comments