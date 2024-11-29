Rusowsky Shares New Single 'uwu^^' Featuring Bb trickz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Madrid-based, multi-instrumentalist and producer rusowsky joins forces with Barcelona-born rapper Bb trickz on new single “uwu^^.” The song, which is rusowsky’s second release on Warner Records following “neo roneo” featuring Latin Mafia, combines the distinct stylings of two of Spain’s most exciting young artists in rusowsky and Bb trickz, who was recently featured on Charli XCX’s remix of “Club Classics."

rusowsky’s hushed vocals and soft strings usher Bb trickz into his world, as he’s met with a whispered delivery of the tongue-in-cheek, sharp raps Bb trickz is known for, enmeshing the two Spanish artists in a song about loving someone from afar. The song is accompanied by a surreal video co-directed by Fomotrauma & Roy Viceroy, and produced by Rusia-IDK.

Speaking on how the track came to be released, Bb trickz slyly says, “Rus’ team made a mistake and sent us a record that wasn’t supposed to ever come out. It was so beautiful, it made me cry, so I told them that if they didn’t give it a release, I was gonna leak it."

rusowsky responded, “After Bb threatened to leak the track, I had a dream that same night where Bb explained to me that her whole persona was pure marketing and that she just wanted her racks to feed her baby goat.”

Alongside the release of “neo roneo” featuring Latin Mafia this Summer, rusowsky announced his signing to Warner Records. The label is also partnering on a joint venture with Rusia-IDK, the Madrid-based avant-garde collective that’s home to Ralphie Choo (who recently collaborated with Rosalía on “Omega”), rusowsky, TRISTÁN!, drummie, and mori, who are reshaping the contemporary music scene in the Spanish capital, each in their own way.

Born Ruslan Mediavilla, rusowsky took his stage name from a combination of his nickname, “rus,” and the character Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc. rusowsky is a prominent figure in Madrid’s genre-bending alternative music scene that has evolved from a local phenomenon into a sound resonating across the globe, recognized for his storytelling skills and production that plays with musical genres as if they’re childhood toys. rusowsky began releasing music in 2019 and has since collaborated with a myriad of esteemed artists, including C. Tangana, DELLAFUENTE, and fellow Rusia-IDK member Ralphie Choo. From electrifying performances at renowned festivals such as AXE Ceremonia, Sonar, and Lollapalooza South America to sold-out concerts across Mexico and Spain, rusowsky has established himself as a dynamic force in music.

Photo credit: Fomotrauma & Roy Viceroy

Comments