Rumer to Embark on UK Tour Celebrating 15th Anniversary of Debut Album

Rumer, one of the UK’s most beloved and soulful voices, has announced a national tour celebrating the 15th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album Seasons of My Soul.

The tour will begin at Birmingham Town Hall on 13th October, before calling at Glasgow, Gateshead, Liverpool, and the London Palladium before its finale in Manchester.

Released in 2010, Seasons of My Soul became an instant classic and one of the biggest-selling albums of the decade. The album entered the UK charts at No.3 and sold over 1 million copies worldwide, cementing Rumer as a force to be reckoned with in the world of contemporary pop and soul music. It has gone on to be certified as 3x platinum in the UK.

The album's success launched Rumer’s career, with her rich, emotive voice and lush melodies capturing the hearts of listeners around the globe.

Seasons of My Soul featured a collection of unforgettable hits, including the chart-topping single "Slow," which became one of the standout songs of 2010. Other beloved tracks like "Aretha" and “Am I Forgiven” further demonstrated Rumer's knack for blending classic influences with modern sensibilities. Her distinct vocal style, often compared to the greats like Karen Carpenter and Dusty Springfield, resonated deeply with fans and critics alike.

Following the album’s success, Rumer was nominated for the BRIT awards for Best British Female Singer and Best British Breakthrough Act, and performed on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

On the tour, Rumer says:

“Seasons of My Soul is a very important album to me and is very important to the fans. I’m very proud that it’s stood the test of time. I can’t wait to be back on tour celebrating this special anniversary.”

Throughout her career, Rumer has continued to enthral with her soulful sound and heartfelt performances. She has since released multiple albums, including Boys Don't Cry (2012), Into Colour (2016), and Nashville Tears (2020), each receiving critical acclaim.

Rumer has also collaborated with some of the music industry's finest, including legendary producer and musician Burt Bacharach, shared the stage with the likes of Elton John, Daryl Hall and Jools Holland, and performed at the White House.

On this 15th anniversary tour, Rumer will be joined by a full band to perform Seasons of My Soul as well as fan favourites from across her back catalogue.

Tour Dates:

13 October Birmingham Town Hall

14 October Glasgow Pavilion

16 October Gateshead The Glasshouse

17 October Liverpool Philharmonic

20 October London Palladium

21 October Manchester Bridgewater Hall

