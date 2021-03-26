Rufus Wainwright, Lisa Loeb & More To Perform Free Virtual Concert For Colorectal Cancer Awareness

The American College of Gastroenterology offers an open invitation to all to enjoy a free webstream event, "Tune It Up: A Concert To Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer," on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8 pm EDT featuring dynamic performances by a talented collective of musicians.

The virtual concert includes messages from celebrity cancer advocate Katie Couric and performances by notable stars such as GRAMMY winning singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb, along with a group of musicians from a wide range of genres who all donated their time and performances to support colorectal cancer awareness efforts. ACG's goal is to tap the connection and energy that music creates to shine a light on the importance of colorectal cancer screening and prevention.

Rock, Jazz, Hip-Hop & Classical Performers Headline Virtual Concert This free event is open to all for an evening of Rock, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Broadway, and Classical music performed by acclaimed musicians. The concert includes performances and special video appearances, including introductions to several performances by Fred Child, Commentator and Host for "Live From Lincoln Center" and Host of American Public Media's "Performance Today."

"This concert adds visibility to the lifesaving potential of colorectal cancer screening at a critical time when the pandemic threatens to reverse the progress we have made in the United States in lowering colorectal cancer incidence and mortality. Now it's more important than ever to find creative and compelling ways to connect with patients and the public, and to spread the message about the importance of screening," commented ACG President David A. Greenwald, MD, FACG.

Benjamin Levy, MD, is the "Tune It Up" Concert Director and has invited musical guests to celebrate Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. "I wanted to introduce people to new music and to create an event that is entertaining, but also has health education messages," he said. Dr. Levy, a cellist and gastroenterologist, says he is "always looking for ways to combine music and medicine."

Thanks to Dr. Levy's vision for this virtual concert experience, more than 25 artists have agreed to contribute performances to this program that will air by webstream from the College's website at gi.org/concert.

Watch the Concert Explore all the performers from a diverse range of musical genres and bookmark this link to access the webstream on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: gi.org/concert

Performers