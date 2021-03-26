Rufus Wainwright, Lisa Loeb & More To Perform Free Virtual Concert For Colorectal Cancer Awareness
The American College of Gastroenterology offers an open invitation to all to enjoy a free webstream event, "Tune It Up: A Concert To Raise Awareness of Colorectal Cancer," on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8 pm EDT featuring dynamic performances by a talented collective of musicians.
The virtual concert includes messages from celebrity cancer advocate Katie Couric and performances by notable stars such as GRAMMY winning singer/songwriter Lisa Loeb, along with a group of musicians from a wide range of genres who all donated their time and performances to support colorectal cancer awareness efforts. ACG's goal is to tap the connection and energy that music creates to shine a light on the importance of colorectal cancer screening and prevention.
Rock, Jazz, Hip-Hop & Classical Performers Headline Virtual Concert This free event is open to all for an evening of Rock, Jazz, Hip-Hop, Broadway, and Classical music performed by acclaimed musicians. The concert includes performances and special video appearances, including introductions to several performances by Fred Child, Commentator and Host for "Live From Lincoln Center" and Host of American Public Media's "Performance Today."
"This concert adds visibility to the lifesaving potential of colorectal cancer screening at a critical time when the pandemic threatens to reverse the progress we have made in the United States in lowering colorectal cancer incidence and mortality. Now it's more important than ever to find creative and compelling ways to connect with patients and the public, and to spread the message about the importance of screening," commented ACG President David A. Greenwald, MD, FACG.
Benjamin Levy, MD, is the "Tune It Up" Concert Director and has invited musical guests to celebrate Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. "I wanted to introduce people to new music and to create an event that is entertaining, but also has health education messages," he said. Dr. Levy, a cellist and gastroenterologist, says he is "always looking for ways to combine music and medicine."
Thanks to Dr. Levy's vision for this virtual concert experience, more than 25 artists have agreed to contribute performances to this program that will air by webstream from the College's website at gi.org/concert.
Watch the Concert Explore all the performers from a diverse range of musical genres and bookmark this link to access the webstream on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: gi.org/concert
Performers
- Rufus Wainwright - GRAMMY Award Nominated Singer/Songwriter
- Lisa Loeb - GRAMMY Award Winning Singer/Songwriter and founder of the Camp Lisa Foundation, which sends underserved youth to summer camp
- Tim Reynolds - Solo Acoustic Guitar
- Kermit Ruffins - New Orleans Jazz Trumpeter
- Hilary Hahn - Three-Time GRAMMY Award Winning Violinist
- Ari Hest - GRAMMY Award Nominated Singer/Songwriter known for his duets album with Judy Collins
- Maddie Poppe - Singer/Songwriter who won "American Idol" Season #16
- Aoife O'Donovan - GRAMMY Award Winning Folk Singer will perform with Cellist Eric Jacobsen and Violinist Colin Jacobsen (both from The Knights and Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road Ensemble)
- Cincinnati Pops - with GRAMMY Award Nominated Conductor John Morris Russell and Jazz Pianist Aaron Diehl performing Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue"
- Kerry Ellis - Broadway Singer who appeared as the first British Elphaba in London's West End "Wicked," original cast of Queen's "We Will Rock You," "Miss Saigon," and as Fantine in "Les Misérables"
- Toby Lightman - Singer/Songwriter whose single "My Sweet Song" was featured in the movie P.S., I Love You
- Rachael Sage - Singer/Songwriter and Record Producer who founded the Indie label MPress Records
- Ariel Quartet - Faculty Quartet-in-Residence at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music
- Oran Etkin - Voted #1 Rising Star Clarinetist in DownBeat Magazine's 2016 Critics Poll whose music was included in a GRAMMY Award Winning anti-bullying compilation album
- K.F. Jacques - Hip-Hop Artist, Singer and Songwriter who combines hip-hop with opera
- D-Composed - Chicago-based string quartet that honors Black creativity and culture
- Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra - Combines the raw energy and passion of Hip-Hop with live orchestration
- John D'earth - Jazz Trumpeter and Director of Jazz Performance at the University of Virginia and Bassist Pete Spaar of the University of Virginia Jazz Faculty
- Joachim Horsley - Pianist/Composer/Arranger who orchestrated Ben Folds' Piano Concerto and recently orchestrated ABC's Live Version of The Little Mermaid featuring Queen Latifah
- Shanice Aaron - Classical Pianist and Isaiah Day, Modern Dance Student at Juilliard
- The Gold Souls - Bringing the driving grooves of funk, the rich textures of soul, and the compelling storytelling of the blues
- Ruby Velle & the Soulphonics - Her first single, "Fighter" appeared on HBO and the trailer for "On the Basis of Sex" about Ruth Bader Ginsburg taking up a case of sex-based discrimination. Her song "Go Get It" debuted on Showtime's "Shameless"
- Hamish Anderson - Guitarist/Singer/Songwriter who recently opened on international tours with Gary Clark, Jr., and George Thorogood. "You Give Me Something" is featured on Spotify's Modern Blues Rock Playlist
- Jennifer Kosharsky - Mezzo-Soprano in Chicago
- Weiwen Ma - Classical Pianist in Chicago who won a Bronze Medal at the First Chinese International Piano Competition
- Elizabeth Wendel - Urology Resident at Emory University and Rock Singer
- The Beacons - Band of ACG Gastroenterologists Daniel J. Pambianco, MD, FACG; Samir A. Shah, MD, FACG; Costas H. Kefalas, MD, MMM, FACG; Patrick E. Young, MD, FACG and John R. Saltzman, MD, FACG, performing John Lennon's "Imagine"