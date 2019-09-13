Ruel Releases New EP FREE TIME

Today award winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and performer Ruel releases his new EP, FREE TIME (RCA Records).



Led by singles 'Painkiller', 'Face to Face' and 'Real Thing', the seven-track collection was executive produced by long-time collaborator and GRAMMY Award-winning M-Phazes, and features another four previously unheard tracks, 'Don't Cry', 'Hard Sometimes', 'Unsaid' and title track, 'Free Time.'



The new body of work is the next step in the evolution of Ruel as an artist, demonstrating his deep maturity as a writer, able to seamlessly move through genres and pen relatable lyrics.



Says Ruel of the release, "Soooo a lot of things have changed since my last EP. I've been given a lot of pretty amazing opportunities and had some crazy experiences. For this EP, I went into the writing room with a bit more life experience and a clearer creative direction on how I approached the songs. These songs are the most personal tracks I've put out to date and I really feel like I discovered a specific sound for this project. I'm super proud with how it turned out and I hope you guys like it too".



With the new EP comes the video for "Real Thing," which Earmilk hailed for its "deft lyricism and intoxicating genre-fusion."



FREE TIME was written in between Ruel's global touring schedule and sees the songwriter teaming up once again with M-Phazes, plus an all-star cast of collaborators including Sarah Aarons (Zedd, Alessia Cara), Tobias Jesso Jr. (Adele, Sia), Joseph Angel (Rihanna), Nick Long (King Princess, K. Flay) and Wrabel (Ellie Goulding).



Earlier this year, Ruel released the EP's first single, 'Face To Face' to critical acclaim from the likes of PAPER Magazine, who praised the song for "capturing the anxieties in teen and Millennial hearts alike."



FREE TIME follows the release of Ruel's debut READY EP, which earned him Multi-Platinum and Gold status with singles 'Dazed & Confused' and 'Younger' and 'Don't Tell Me,' leading to Ruel becoming the youngest recipient in history to win the prestigious ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist Of The Year . Earlier this week, Ruel released a special live performance video of EP track "Painkiller," filmed in the VEVO studios.



Inspired by Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, Dave Brubeck, Frank Ocean and James Blake, Ruel first began playing guitar and writing his own material at the age of 8. Fast-forward to present day, in just under 18-months since his 2017 debut single 'Don't Tell Me,' the teenage musical prodigy has received co-signs from the likes of Shawn Mendes, Khalid, SG Lewis, Zane Lowe and Elton John, has become the youngest male to TWICE sell out the iconic Sydney Opera House, has sold out headlining shows across Australia, North America, Asia and Europe, and has since amassed more than 300 million combined global streams to date.



Ruel will be returning to North America, kicking off his 13-date headlining FREE TIME World Tour on October 8 in San Francisco. With the tour close to selling out, early shows were added for San Francisco, Toronto, Washington, DC, New York and Los Angeles, which also sold out immediately. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, go to https://www.oneruel.com/.



The Free Time EP is out everywhere now.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

10/08 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA - (Early Show) - SOLD OUT

10/08 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA - (Late Show)- SOLD OUT

10/10 - Columbia City Theater - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

10/12 - Holocene - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT

10/14 - Biltmore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT

10/19 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

10/21 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON - (Early Show) - SOLD OUT

10/21 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON - (Late Show) - SOLD OUT

10/22 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT

10/25 - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC - (Early Show) - SOLD OUT

10/25 - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC - (Late Show) - SOLD OUT

10/28 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY - (Early Show) - SOLD OUT

10/28 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY - (Late Show) - SOLD OUT

10/29 - Center Stage Theatre - Atlanta, GA - *VENUE UPGRADED* - TICKETS

10/31 - Warehouse Live Ballroom - Houston, TX *VENUE UPGRADED*- TICKETS

11/01 - House of Blues - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX - SOLD OUT

11/03 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - (Early Show) - SOLD OUT

11/03 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - (Late Show) - SOLD OUT





