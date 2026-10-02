Ruby Rose Turner Signs WITH ATLANTIC RECORDS, Releases CLEMENTINE

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Singer-songwriter, actress and dancer Ruby Rose Turner makes her major label debut with new single 'Clementine' - available now via Atlantic Records. The biting pop-rock track arrives fresh off her signing announcement last week, joining the label's roster for her forthcoming debut music project.

The LA-born multihyphenate began her entertainment career at age 7 as a dancer on Univision's Sábado Gigante. A blur of gigs followed, including roles on black-ish and Fuller House and a lead role on Disney Channel's Coop & Cami Ask the World - all before she turned 13. More recently, Ruby donned a pink wig to play Bridget, the teen version of Rita Ora's Queen of Hearts, in Disney's Descendants: The Rise of Red. After her Descendants soundtrack song 'Shuffle of Love' racked up millions of streams, she began navigating post-Disney life and preparing for her next act: pop stardom.

Crafted alongside UPSAHL (Dua Lipa, Madonna), Jesse Fink (BTS, Zara Larsson), Solly (Shawn Mendes, Teddy Swims) and Ido (Justin Bieber, Tate McRae), her new music draws inspiration from the iconic '00s pop girls Ruby idolized growing up, including Gwen Stefani, Lily Allen, Miley Cyrus and Marina and the Diamonds. She describes her sound as both 'pop nostalgia' and an 'expression of my experience with girlhood.'

'Clementine' was preceded last month by 'Vanity,' a defiant ode to finding confidence and control through beauty, tackling insecurities and relationship frustrations while celebrating femininity and encouraging listeners to be fiercely themselves. Fittingly, the accompanying music video, directed by Ruby Tilley, finds Ruby seated in front of - what else? - a vanity, adorned with elements inspired by her real-life bedroom: lace, roses, fifteen different lip colors, candles and a makeup-stained stool.

If Ruby has a mission, it's to encourage each listener to sit down at their own vanity, look into the mirror and be fiercely yourself. 'This feels like the perfect era to release these new songs and reintroduce myself,' she shares. 'I hope people feel like they missed something that was right in front of them the whole time.'

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