Roy Blues Releases' Stunning 'Brain Wax' EP

Gallery is a label without sonic restrictions, a music spot powered by emotional reactions to an array of different sounds. Encapsulating this sentiment is Roy Blues (Ryan D'Sylva), who's music could be likened to an aerial journey above a stunning landscape. The Melbourne producer changes heights and moods at will, ducking and weaving between a spectrum of feels.

Be it tastes of euphoria to dark and haunting portrayals, these tracks are deliberate club rollercoasters. With nods from RUFUS DU SOL, DJ Boring, CC: DISCO and Roland Tings plus radio support from Triple J, FBI, RRR, PBS, Dublab and NTS it's become obvious that what this guy is creating, speaks to the electronic community at large. The 'Brain Wax' EP is audio with braun, a sweeping electronic experience that's difficult to ignore.

With a professional background as a drummer, it's no surprise percussion comes to the fore in the project. With no better example of this than in his live show, where Ryan jumps between his synth station and a full live drum kit in a truly immersive performance. Isolation inspired Ryan to showcase his live prowess with an incredible live stream , professionally filmed with full production from his living room. When we're allowed back into club spaces, it'll be scary good to see what Roy Blues has in store.

The EP curtain raiser 'Heatwave' is a hypnotic treatment, a clinic in slow techno. Next up is 'Flashpoint', a track purpose built for dance. Interstellar chords dart their way around rising pads and siren combinations while 'Flashpoint' does not let up, a record bubbling with adrenaline. Roy's third instalment and first single 'Brain Wax' waxes and wanes, a wailing spell cast by a producer who's not afraid to tackle obscure tones. This cut's destined for the wee hours. Rounding things out is 'Supernova', a winding road of rattling percussion and dense synth play. Imagine a dramatic chase through space and this'd be its score.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You