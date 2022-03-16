Rowan Release New Single 'Honesty'

Ahead of St. Patrick's Day, rising Irish trio Rowan release their second single today, "Honesty," from the band's upcoming debut album, Does It Make You Happy? due out May 6th via Beverly Martel, and available for pre-order now.

"It's hard to be 100% honest with ourselves and each other" explain the band, who sing of the tribulations of keeping one's integrity intact, over a bed of mesmerizing garage-rock grooves and blustery guitar lines. The track is accompanied by the following video, compiled of raw footage from the band's archive; a montage of their favorite moments from the past year.

"Honesty" is the follow-up track from the visceral "Irish To My Bones" and the endearing "Youth & Youthhood" which have received support from the likes of Steve Lamacq & Lauren Laverne at 6 Music.

Born out of the early pandemic last year, when the three accomplished musicians were forced into a hiatus from session work, Rowan are fast becoming one of the most exciting new Irish acts around.

With a wealth of material written over the years, the first group of songs Rowan released were delicate, longing and beautiful - culminating in their independently released, debut EP No One Is Safe Here. Full of longing, escapism and a desire to be somewhere else, the songs were inspired by Howes' "various struggles with mental health" as he used art to "try and get the bad stuff out. It's like therapy," he explains.

Rowan then signed to Beverly Martel with last year's EP, Everybody Talks, their first imprint with the LA label. Instant earworms with cinematic videos such as "Nothing's Gonna Change" & "One Of These Days" put the band on the map in Ireland and beyond.

Fast forward to 2022, the stage is set for Rowan, who teamed up with producer Tim Palmer (U2, Pearl Jam, James) for their superb debut album Does It Make You Happy?, available for pre-order now. "Honesty," the trio's latest single, is out everywhere now.

Listen to the new single here: