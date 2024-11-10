Rotterdam Singer Sophia Habib Releases New Single 'Delusional'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emerging artist Sophia Habib is following up with her second single titled "DELUSIONAL," a captivating track full of raw emotion, and infectious beats. The song delves into the complexities of personal introspection, and the fine line between perception, and reality, marking a bold new direction for the artist.

"DELUSIONAL" is a genre-blending experience that showcases Sophia's distinctive sound and lyrical depth, delivering a sonic journey that speaks to anyone who has ever felt caught between what they want to believe, and the truth. With her angelic voice, a powerful melody, and a magnetic rhythm, the track promises to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.

This single was released worldwide through Humble Sound Records, and available on all streaming platforms.

Listen: https://song.link/shdelusional

Follow: https://www.instagram.com/sophiahabib_

