Rosie Perez To Narrate Audiobook For Ronnie Spector Memoir, Be My Baby

Macmillan Audio has announced that acclaimed actor, dancer, and activist Rosie Perez will narrate the audiobook version of Ronnie Spector's memoir, Be My Baby, which will be published on June 7. The audiobook will follow the new hardcover version of Be My Baby on May 3, which features a new introduction written by Keith Richards.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the greatest rock memoirs of all time, Be My Baby is the behind-the-scenes story-newly updated, and with an especially timely message-of how the original bad girl of rock and roll, Ronnie Spector, survived marriage to a monster and carved out a space for herself amid the chaos of the 1960s music scene and beyond.

"It's a tremendous honor to be narrating the audiobook for Be My Baby," says Perez. "I have admired Ronnie throughout my life. It is a privilege to be able to bring her courageous and groundbreaking story to life in the audio format for the first time. It was an honor to have met her and our talks will forever stay with me."

Of Perez's narration, Ronnie Spector's husband/manager Jonathan Greenfield remarks, "Ronnie loved Rosie Perez and thought of her as a kindred spirit. Like Ronnie, Rosie has her own unique style, flair and spunkiness. Ronnie adored these things about her...not to mention that Rosie is so totally New York. Ronnie also had tremendous respect for Rosie because of how much harder she had to work to sustain a career in show business. Rosie looked and sounded different, and she's a woman. And Rosie made that all work for her, just like Ronnie did. We are thrilled that Rosie will give voice to Ronnie's life story. I've no doubt we will be in great hands."

Ronnie's first collaboration with producer Phil Spector, "Be My Baby," shot Ronnie and the Ronettes to stardom. No one sounded like Ronnie, with her alluring blend of innocence and knowing, but her voice would soon be silenced as Spector sequestered her behind electric gates, guard dogs, and barbed wire.

It took everything Ronnie had to escape her prisonlike marriage and wrest back control of her life, her music, and her legacy. And as shown in this edition, which includes a 2021 postscript from Ronnie, her life became proof that our challenges do not define us and there is always the potential to forge a fuller existence.

Be My Baby: A Memoir

by Ronnie Spector with Vince Waldron; introduction by Keith Richards

Narrated by Rosie Perez

Imprint: Macmillan Audio

On-Sale: June 7, 2022

Digital Audio ISBN: 9781250841100

Price: $26.99