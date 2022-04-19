Rosalía Announces Her Highly Anticipated 'MOTOMAMI' World Tour
Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy-award winning artist ROSALÍA has announced her first ever global outing - MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR - a massive 46 show run across 15 countries this year.
Produced by Live Nation, the MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR kicks off July in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria making stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more before wrapping in Paris, France at Accor Arena on December 18th.
The tour will celebrate ROSALÍA's highly acclaimed new album MOTOMAMI and, along with many of her already well-known groundbreaking hits, bring its vision to life, for fans around the world.
After an intensive three-year creative process filled with incredible attention to artistic detail, and wide global media picks that already established it as "One of the Most Anticipated Albums of 2022,"MOTOMAMI delivered an expansive, out of the box album that looks to erase previous conventional lines defining different cultures, genres, gender roles and more - providing a deeply personal modern musical duality self portrait of a strong, innovative, and proudly feminine young woman taking us on a seductive and multifaceted musical journey.
The album's March 18th release was met with an immense 'Five Star" critical response; "A Masterpiece... One of the most ambitious albums of the decade - regardless of genre... The most thrilling, forward-thinking music we're likely to hear all year"... representing what is new and exciting about pop music."
As a result, MOTOMAMI debuted at #1 on Spotify's Global Album Chart, (a first-ever accomplishment for a Spanish artist), scored the strongest Billboard chart debut of any 2022 Latin album, and achieved the highest Metacritic rating (95) of any album released this year.
In tandem with the release, ROSALÍA also personally oversaw the innovative and widely praised production for performances on Saturday Night Live, and a first-of-its-kind TikTok Live that attracted Three Million viewers, while building even further anticipation for her full-fledged tour production.
"MOTOMAMI showcases Rosalía's exceptional range... She has Kawasaki-zoomed into the 21st century [with] that voice! Her pristine soprano tone [and] the power she wields behind it. The epic, eye-popping TikTok live performance was as innovative as her album, setting another new bar for creativity" - Pitchfork
Rosalía will offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, specially designed merchandise, commemorative concert ticket designed by Rosalía & more! Package contents vary based on offer selected. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information!
ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES
Wed Jul 06 - Almería, Spain - Recinto Ferial de Almeria
Sat Jul 9 - Sevilla, Spain - Estadio La Cartuja
Tue Jul 12 - Granada, Spain - Plaza de Toros
Thu Jul 14 - Malaga, Spain - Marenostrum
Sat Jul 16 - Valencia, Spain - Auditorio Marina Sur
Tue Jul 19 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
Wed Jul 20 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center
Sat Jul 23 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Sun Jul 24 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
Wed Jul 27 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
Fri Jul 29 - A Coruña, Spain - The Coliseo
Mon Aug 1 - Palma, Spain - Son Fusteret
Sun Aug 14 - Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio Nacional
Wed Aug 17 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Auditorio Telemex
Fri Aug 19 - Monterrey, Mexico - Auditorio CitiBanamex
Mon Aug 22 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Tokio Marine Hall
Thu Aug 25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Arena Movistar
Sun Aug 28 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
Wed Aug 31 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena
Sat Sep 3 - La Romana, Dominican Republic - Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
Fri Sep 9 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - The Coliseo
Thu Sep 15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Sep 18 - New York, New York - Radio City Music Hall
Mon Sep 19 - New York, New York - Radio City Music Hall
Fri Sep 23 - Toronto, Canada - Budweiser Stage
Mon Sep 26 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
Wed Sep 28 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Oct 2 - San Diego, California - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Tue Oct 4 - San Francisco, California - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Oct 7 - Inglewood, California - YouTube Theater
Sat Oct 8 - Inglewood, California - YouTube Theater
Wed Oct 12 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall
Fri Oct 14 - Irving, Texas - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 17 - Atlanta, Georgia - Coca-Cola Roxy
Sat Oct 22 - Miami, FL - iii Points Festival
Fri Nov 25 - Porto, Portugal - Altice Forum Braga
Sun Nov 27 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena
Thu Dec 1 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
Sun Dec 4 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
Wed Dec 7 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Sat Dec 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
Mon Dec 12 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
Thu Dec 15 - London, United Kingdom - The O2
Sun Dec 18 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
Rosalía is a Grammy & Eight-Time Latin Grammy Winner who has quickly "leapt to the forefront of the global pop landscape" on the strength of her innovative musical fusions and distinctive style. She has repeatedly shattered barriers for both female and Spanish language artists, while being widely hailed as: "a complicated genius ... reflecting femininity and strength... a new generation leader...making Flamenco a global phenomenon... while becoming Earth's Most Exciting Pop Star."
With the May 2018 release of Rosalía's innovative breakthrough single "Malamente (Cap.1: Augurio)" - and the fall arrival of her landmark album "El Mal Querer," fans worldwide quickly embraced Rosalía's phenomenal vocal capability meshed with her now fully realized fusion of classic Flamenco and other timeless music styles of Spain, with R&B, hip-hop, contemporary Latin-American rhythms and electronic beats.
Coupled with Rosalía's strong influences from industrial visual arts, female empowerment, fashion and choreography, it became clear to critics that: "El Mal Querer is a boundary-breaking modern masterpiece ... that has resonated like a shockwave... it stands out from virtually everything else on the global pop landscape."
As a result of the album's long-running impact, and additional 2019 singles that followed, Rosalía garnered a GRAMMY Award, standout GRAMMY performance, the historic first-ever Best New Artist Grammy nomination for a Spanish Language artist, and eight Latin Grammys, including Album of the Year.
Additional acclaim has included 2 MTV VMA's, multiple magazine covers-including the annual Sunday New York Times Magazine's special Culture Cover, highly praised Coachella and Lollapalooza festival appearances, the most watched global YouTube video of 2019 for a female artist, and "Best Music of the Decade" picks from Rolling Stone, Billboard, GQ, The LA Times, Pitchfork and more.
While Rosalía has spent a large majority of time immersed in the creative process of writing and recording her eagerly-awaited next album, she also finalized landmark brand partnerships with Nike and MAC's "Viva Glam" campaign, lead the field of LATIN GRAMMY winners for the second year in a row became the first-ever all-Spanish language music artist to grace the COVER of VOGUE in the United States (with the January 2021 "Vogue Values" issue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz), and joined Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, the Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Arca, Tokisha and more on massive streaming collaborative tracks. She now begins her next creative chapter with the music of MOTOMAMI.