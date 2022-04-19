Rosalía Announces Her Highly Anticipated 'MOTOMAMI' World Tour

Grammy and eight-time Latin Grammy-award winning artist ROSALÍA has announced her first ever global outing - MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR - a massive 46 show run across 15 countries this year.

Produced by Live Nation, the MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR kicks off July in Almería, Spain at Recinto Ferial de Almeria making stops in Barcelona, Madrid, Mexico City, São Paulo, Santiago, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Amsterdam, London and more before wrapping in Paris, France at Accor Arena on December 18th.

The tour will celebrate ROSALÍA's highly acclaimed new album MOTOMAMI and, along with many of her already well-known groundbreaking hits, bring its vision to life, for fans around the world.

After an intensive three-year creative process filled with incredible attention to artistic detail, and wide global media picks that already established it as "One of the Most Anticipated Albums of 2022,"MOTOMAMI delivered an expansive, out of the box album that looks to erase previous conventional lines defining different cultures, genres, gender roles and more - providing a deeply personal modern musical duality self portrait of a strong, innovative, and proudly feminine young woman taking us on a seductive and multifaceted musical journey.

The album's March 18th release was met with an immense 'Five Star" critical response; "A Masterpiece... One of the most ambitious albums of the decade - regardless of genre... The most thrilling, forward-thinking music we're likely to hear all year"... representing what is new and exciting about pop music."

As a result, MOTOMAMI debuted at #1 on Spotify's Global Album Chart, (a first-ever accomplishment for a Spanish artist), scored the strongest Billboard chart debut of any 2022 Latin album, and achieved the highest Metacritic rating (95) of any album released this year.

In tandem with the release, ROSALÍA also personally oversaw the innovative and widely praised production for performances on Saturday Night Live, and a first-of-its-kind TikTok Live that attracted Three Million viewers, while building even further anticipation for her full-fledged tour production.

"MOTOMAMI showcases Rosalía's exceptional range... She has Kawasaki-zoomed into the 21st century [with] that voice! Her pristine soprano tone [and] the power she wields behind it. The epic, eye-popping TikTok live performance was as innovative as her album, setting another new bar for creativity" - Pitchfork

Rosalía will offer VIP packages for each show that include premium tickets, specially designed merchandise, commemorative concert ticket designed by Rosalía & more! Package contents vary based on offer selected. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information!

ROSALÍA - MOTOMAMI WORLD TOUR 2022 DATES

Wed Jul 06 - Almería, Spain - Recinto Ferial de Almeria

Sat Jul 9 - Sevilla, Spain - Estadio La Cartuja

Tue Jul 12 - Granada, Spain - Plaza de Toros

Thu Jul 14 - Malaga, Spain - Marenostrum

Sat Jul 16 - Valencia, Spain - Auditorio Marina Sur

Tue Jul 19 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

Wed Jul 20 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center

Sat Jul 23 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Sun Jul 24 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

Wed Jul 27 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

Fri Jul 29 - A Coruña, Spain - The Coliseo

Mon Aug 1 - Palma, Spain - Son Fusteret

Sun Aug 14 - Mexico City, Mexico - Auditorio Nacional

Wed Aug 17 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Auditorio Telemex

Fri Aug 19 - Monterrey, Mexico - Auditorio CitiBanamex

Mon Aug 22 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Tokio Marine Hall

Thu Aug 25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Arena Movistar

Sun Aug 28 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena

Wed Aug 31 - Bogota, Colombia - Movistar Arena

Sat Sep 3 - La Romana, Dominican Republic - Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

Fri Sep 9 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - The Coliseo

Thu Sep 15 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Sep 18 - New York, New York - Radio City Music Hall

Mon Sep 19 - New York, New York - Radio City Music Hall

Fri Sep 23 - Toronto, Canada - Budweiser Stage

Mon Sep 26 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Wed Sep 28 - Chicago, Illinois - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Oct 2 - San Diego, California - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Tue Oct 4 - San Francisco, California - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Oct 7 - Inglewood, California - YouTube Theater

Sat Oct 8 - Inglewood, California - YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 12 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall

Fri Oct 14 - Irving, Texas - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 17 - Atlanta, Georgia - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 22 - Miami, FL - iii Points Festival

Fri Nov 25 - Porto, Portugal - Altice Forum Braga

Sun Nov 27 - Lisbon, Portugal - Altice Arena

Thu Dec 1 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

Sun Dec 4 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

Wed Dec 7 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Sat Dec 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Mon Dec 12 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

Thu Dec 15 - London, United Kingdom - The O2

Sun Dec 18 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

Rosalía is a Grammy & Eight-Time Latin Grammy Winner who has quickly "leapt to the forefront of the global pop landscape" on the strength of her innovative musical fusions and distinctive style. She has repeatedly shattered barriers for both female and Spanish language artists, while being widely hailed as: "a complicated genius ... reflecting femininity and strength... a new generation leader...making Flamenco a global phenomenon... while becoming Earth's Most Exciting Pop Star."

With the May 2018 release of Rosalía's innovative breakthrough single "Malamente (Cap.1: Augurio)" - and the fall arrival of her landmark album "El Mal Querer," fans worldwide quickly embraced Rosalía's phenomenal vocal capability meshed with her now fully realized fusion of classic Flamenco and other timeless music styles of Spain, with R&B, hip-hop, contemporary Latin-American rhythms and electronic beats.

Coupled with Rosalía's strong influences from industrial visual arts, female empowerment, fashion and choreography, it became clear to critics that: "El Mal Querer is a boundary-breaking modern masterpiece ... that has resonated like a shockwave... it stands out from virtually everything else on the global pop landscape."

As a result of the album's long-running impact, and additional 2019 singles that followed, Rosalía garnered a GRAMMY Award, standout GRAMMY performance, the historic first-ever Best New Artist Grammy nomination for a Spanish Language artist, and eight Latin Grammys, including Album of the Year.

Additional acclaim has included 2 MTV VMA's, multiple magazine covers-including the annual Sunday New York Times Magazine's special Culture Cover, highly praised Coachella and Lollapalooza festival appearances, the most watched global YouTube video of 2019 for a female artist, and "Best Music of the Decade" picks from Rolling Stone, Billboard, GQ, The LA Times, Pitchfork and more.

While Rosalía has spent a large majority of time immersed in the creative process of writing and recording her eagerly-awaited next album, she also finalized landmark brand partnerships with Nike and MAC's "Viva Glam" campaign, lead the field of LATIN GRAMMY winners for the second year in a row became the first-ever all-Spanish language music artist to grace the COVER of VOGUE in the United States (with the January 2021 "Vogue Values" issue, photographed by Annie Leibovitz), and joined Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, the Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Arca, Tokisha and more on massive streaming collaborative tracks. She now begins her next creative chapter with the music of MOTOMAMI.