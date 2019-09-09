Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five Nods Chuck Berry with New Album

Artist, author, producer and raconteur Ronnie Wood returns to his greatest love, music, with the release of his new album Ronnie Wood with His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry.

Released by BMG on 15 November, the 11-track album was recorded live at Wimborne's Tivoli Theatre last year and is a loving nod to one of Ronnie's musical heroes, Chuck Berry. The album features guest appearances from singer Imelda May and pianist Ben Waters. Featuring tracks including Tribute to Chuck Berry written by Wood and Worried Life Blues written by Maceo Merriweather, and with the album artwork hand-painted by Ronnie himself, Mad Lad will be available digitally, on CD, on heavyweight vinyl, deluxe box set (CD, LP and 12x12 artcard of the album artwork) and in a super deluxe limited-edition box set (including CD, LP, 12x12 art print, signed and numbered set list and T-Shirt).

The album will be the first in a trilogy to be recorded by Wood and the band in the coming years, each paying tribute to Ronnie's musical heroes. Ronnie chose Chuck Berry for the first album as he has been a lifelong fan, has toured with him and also, to honour his sad passing just over two years ago.

The album is released as Ronnie is due to be honoured at the London Film Festival (12th October) with the premiere of the Mike Figgis directed Somebody Up There Likes Me, an in-depth documentary about Ronnie's life and careers both in the Rolling Stones and in the art studio. The film will be released in early 2020.

Ronnie has also announced that he will be performing with his band at the iconic Shepherds Bush Empire on 21st November. Tickets will be on general sale on Friday 13th September at 10am.

Tracklist

1. Tribute to Chuck Berry

2. Talking About You

3. Mad Lad

4. Wee Wee Hours Feat Imelda May

5. Almost Grown Feat Imelda May

6. Back In The USA

7. Blue Feeling

8. Worried Life Blues

9. Little Queenie

10. Rock 'N' Roll Music Feat Imelda May

11. Johnny B Goode





