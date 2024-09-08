Ron Louis Smith 2nd Releases New Album 'ELUSIVE SUN WAVES'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breathing new life into the magic of the classic 70s Miami party sound, producer, arranger, singer, and songwriter Ron Louis Smith 2nd has released his latest album, Elusive Sun Waves. Joining forces with an old friend and original K.C. and the Sunshine Band co-founder Rick Finch, Smith delivers a dance-inducing project that bridges generations of funk, disco, and modern EDM. Listen to the album below.

As the son of Ron Louis Smith and nephew of Jerome Smith-the legendary 'heart and soul' of K.C. and the Sunshine Band's horn and rhythm sections-Smith continues his family's musical legacy. The Smith brothers' contributions extended beyond KCSB, from performing on Bob Marley's Buffalo Soldier to collaborations on disco classics like Jimmy Bo Horne's "Dance Across the Floor" and Betty Wright's "Explosion." With Elusive Sun Waves, Smith 2nd channels this rich history while adding his modern, electrifying spin on the iconic sound.

Rick Finch, who co-founded K.C. and the Sunshine Band with Harry Wayne "K.C." Casey, takes the reins on the lead single, "Need It Tonight." Finch's extraordinary career includes producing six number-one pop hits such as "Get Down Tonight," "That's the Way (I Like It)," and "I'm Your Boogie Man." His musical genius has resulted in over 150 million records sold worldwide, Grammy and American Music Awards, and more than a dozen #1 singles. With Elusive Sun Waves, Finch returns to the studio, crafting bass-driven grooves that blend the nostalgia of K.C. 's legacy with the energy of today's dance floors.

Ron Louis Smith 2nd has also carved his niche in the EDM and house music world, co-writing with industry titans such as Daddy's Groove, Joris Voorn, Umek, and Black Legend, and receiving support from top DJs including David Guetta, Afrojack, Oliver Heldens, and Nicky Romero. The infectious beats of Elusive Sun Waves continue Smith's tradition of genre-bending creativity, seamlessly merging disco, funk, and EDM in a fresh, modern soundscape.

Elusive Sun Waves is a testament to Ron Louis Smith 2nd's dedication to both preserving and expanding his family's profound musical heritage. Prepare to experience the dancefloor magic in a whole new light.

Comments