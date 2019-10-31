Ron Keel Radio Show to Feature Tracks From the Mike Mostert & GoGo Tuner Family Compilation Album

Nationally syndicated radio program, The Streets of Rock N Roll, hosted by iconic Metal singer Ron Keel, will feature 5 tracks from the Mike Mostert and The GoGo Tuner Family record over the course of a month. Launching this week, the show is currently spinning "Can't Find My Way (feat. In Theory)" to its nearly 800,000 listeners over 8 FM stations and is set to feature "Life's A Bitch (feat. Bigg Mouth)," "She's Gone (feat. In Theory)," "Not Giving Up (feat. Morgan Myles)" and "GoGo Shred" in the coming weeks.

"I am extremely honored that Ron Keel will be including 5 of the songs from the new record on his upcoming Radio shows," said Mike Mostert. "I have always been a fan of Ron Keel's music and was excited to bring him on as one the GoGo Tuner Family artists. The fact that this amazing artist, which now I am proud to call my friend, truly believes in the concept of the record and a is fan of our music, is quite a special moment in my life."



STATION INFO

On demand 24/7 at http://patreon.com/ronkeel (Members only)

Saturday 9 PM Eastern: 93.3 FM Sunny Radio, Sioux Falls http://sunnyradio.com

Monday 6 PM Eastern: http://purerockradio.net

Tuesday 1 PM Eastern: http://97underground.com

Wednesday 11 AM Eastern: http://uncontrollednoize.com

Thursday 10 PM Eastern: http://phillyrockradio.com

Friday 8 PM Eastern: http://rockrageradio.com

Saturday 1 PM Eastern: http://97underground.com

Saturday 8 PM Eastern: http://uncontrollednoize.com



Released on October 11th, Mike Mostert & The GoGo Tuner Family compilation album features 9-tracks that span all genres and a multitude of iconic musicians. Multi-talented musician, songwriter and the CEO of leading tuner company GoGo Tuners, Mike Mostert enlisted an all-star lineup of featured musicians and artists who lent their talents for the compilation album while he wrote, produced and played guitar on every track. The album is available on Spotify HERE, iTunes HERE and everywhere else you consume music.



Stemming from the making of the GoGo Tuners record, Mike Mostert created the band, In Theory as featured on tracks "Can't Find My Way," and "She's Gone." Mike explains, "When making the GoGo Tuner Family record, I also wanted to create a modern Hard Rock band within the context of the record. I wanted to include a couple of songs that are still Hard Rock, but also incorporate the other influences that has shaped my musical taste throughout the years. In Theory was able to capture a unique Hard Rock sound with a combination of a passionate Metal/ Blues Singer, Gospel Keyboardist, Blues bassist, Rock/ Funk Drummer and also my styling of guitar playing."

The record is a one-year adventure of the coming together of the GoGo Tuner family artists as one encompassing body of work which spans all genres. The result is a cohesive collection of songs that are full of heart and passion that take the listener through a musical journey showcasing unique collaborations of genres not typically heard by their fans. The 9-track album collectively features artists and musicians who have won multiple Grammy and Dove Awards, sold millions of records, have been profiled by the likes of Billboard and Rolling Stone, toured with superstars including Madonna, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Bruno Mars, Brittney Spears, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran, to name a few.



The Mike Mostert and The GoGo Tuner Family record was mixed at East Avalon Recorders in the city famous for producing some of music's greatest hits, Muscle Shoals, AL. This genre defying compilation features two Hard Rock songs, two instrumental tracks, one Pop, R&B, Metal and Blues song and one track with a live orchestra, truly appealing to all fans of music. Mastering was done by Don Srygley, Chief Engineer from FAME studios.

Well known musicians include: Fernando "Psycho" Vallin (Bassist for MANA), Oskar Cartaya (Spyro Gyra), Marco Silva (guitarist for superstar Ricardo Montaner), Fausto Cuevas III (percussion for Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears).

Listen here:





