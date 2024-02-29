Romeo Santos Joins Aventura for a Final Tour 'Cerrando Ciclos'

The iconic King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, has announced an exciting reunion with his acclaimed group Aventura for a special tour across the United States, titled "Cerrando Ciclos". This historic tour will mark the last time Romeo Santos and Aventura will join forces on stage, offering fans a unique opportunity to relive the hits that defined an era in Latin music.

With an indelible legacy in bachata and tropical music, Aventura has made a lasting mark on the music industry. With their distinctive sound and emotive lyrics, the group has earned a prominent place in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. From their beginnings to their meteoric rise to fame, Aventura has been a pioneer in taking bachata to new heights, blending modern rhythms with the authentic essence of the genre.

"Cerrando Ciclos" tour not only represents a celebration of past successes but also a moment to look towards the future. With scheduled dates in cities across the United States and Canada including a stop at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on June 5 this tour promises to be an unforgettable journey through music and nostalgia. Fans will have the opportunity to witness the closing of a legendary chapter in the history of Latin music.

"This year there is something I must accomplish and conclude. I want you to join me on a journey where I will be definitively closing cycles. Because it is not the same to remember beautiful times as it is to be a prisoner of the past. We cannot stagnate in the nostalgia of yesterday, but rather move forward, discover new horizons, and show other facets," shared the King of Bachata, Romeo Santos, through his social media channels.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting Friday, March 1st, at 12:00 PM ET through aventura.cmnevents.com. It will be a historic moment filled with excitement, rhythm, and unforgettable memories.

“CERRANDO CICLOS” TOUR DATES:

• MAY 01 | SACRAMENTO, CA

• MAY 02 | SAN JOSE, CA

• MAY 05 | LOS ANGELES, CA

• MAY 08 | ONTARIO, CA

• MAY 09 | GLENDALE, AZ

• MAY 11 | HOUSTON, TX

• MAY 16 | CHARLOTTE, NC

• MAY 20 | CHICAGO, IL

• MAY 22 | NEW YORK, NY

• MAY 26 | WASHINGTON, DC

• MAY 27 | HARTFORD, CT

• MAY 31 | BOSTON, MA

• JUN 02 | NEWARK, NJ

• JUN 05 | BELMONT PARK, NY

• JUN 07 | TORONTO, CANADA

• JUN 08 | MONTREAL, CANADA

• JUN 11 | MIAMI, FL

• JUN 14 | ORLANDO, FL

• JUN 17 | ATLANTA, GA

• JUN 19 | SAN ANTONIO, TX

• JUN 21 | DALLAS, TX