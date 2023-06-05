Rome Chamber Music Festival, Founded by Acclaimed American Violinist Robert McDuffie, Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The Rome Chamber Music Festival is set to celebrate its 20th Anniversary this year from June 12-15 at Rome’s historic Teatro Argentina.

The festival will feature performances by festival founder and Artistic Director Robert McDuffie as well as acclaimed violinists Stefan Jackiw and Amy Schwartz Moretti, pianists Andrea Lucchesini and Elena Matteucci, hornist Guglielmo Pellarin, clarinetist Yoonah Kim and violist Victoria Chiang.

Composers represented in this year’s program include Mozart, Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, Schubert, Tchaikovsky, and John Adams. Tickets are available HERE.

Founded by renowned violin virtuoso McDuffie, the festival focuses on developing young artists. Each year the festival invites a select number of students from the McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University, as well as young artists from across the globe, to participate in its young artist program. Access to prominent artists and the opportunity to perform alongside them is invaluable to a young artist’s personal and professional aspirations.

“It’s difficult to imagine so many years have passed since I first dreamed of creating a festival in the city I have loved from the moment I stepped foot within the ancient walls of Rome,” notes McDuffie of the 20th anniversary. “Thanks to so many supporters and believers, RCMF has become a showcase for young artists from around the world who come to the Eternal City to study with and perform alongside many of the world’s greatest performing artists. Please come and join us as we celebrate our 20th Anniversary in one of Italy’s most iconic venues, Teatro Argentina. Ci vediamo a Roma!”

“I am so thrilled to perform at the Rome Chamber Music Festival,” adds Stefan Jackiw. “I’m looking forward to making music with renowned colleagues as well as with the most promising young musicians, all in one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

Additionally, Andrea Lucchesini says, “The Rome Chamber Music Festival, since its first year, has brought to this city a wave of enthusiasm and beauty that has involved all of us. It is an honor and a privilege to have seen the birth and growth of such a special festival.”

Robert McDuffie is the Juilliard-trained, Grammy- and Emmy-nominated violinist who has appeared as a soloist with numerous major internationally-acclaimed orchestras across five continents including the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics; the Chicago, San Francisco and National Symphonies; the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, the North German Radio Orchestra of Hamburg, Orchestra del Teatro alla Scala and many more.

He is a recipient of the Premio Simpatia by the mayor of Rome and the Premio delle Muse in Florence. He is also the founder of the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Mercer University in his hometown of Macon, Georgia.