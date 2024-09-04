Role Model to Tour in Support of New Album 'Kansas Anymore'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Role Model will be touring the world in support of his sophomore album, Kansas Anymore (Interscope Records). He’ll launch the UK/European leg of the tour in Dublin, IE at The Academy on November 10, 2024. In early February 2025, he’ll play a series of shows in Australia and New Zealand. The North American leg will kick off in Phoenix at The Van Buren on February 24 and include shows at 9:30 Club in Washington, DC (March 11), New York’s Brooklyn Paramount (March 15) and The Wiltern in Los Angeles (April 1). See below for the itinerary for the No Place Like Tour world tour.

Fans can sign up now for the password to the artist pre-sale, which begins on Tuesday, September 10, at 10:00am local time. General on-sale begins on Friday, September 13, at 10:00am local time HERE.

Role Model will be joined by special guests Matilda Mann in the UK, Medium Build in AU/NZ and Debbii Dawson on all North American dates except for Denver.

With over 60 million combined global streams to date, Kansas Anymore is a folk-tinged, lyric driven album that encapsulates the warmth and comfort Role Model was seeking while grieving the end of his last relationship. Listen HERE.

He recently performed the single “Deeply Still In Love” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” View HERE. The song has amassed over 16 million combined global streams and taken the internet by storm with more than 371 million views on TikTok across 40,000+ creates. Euphoria. Magazine said, “‘[‘Deeply Still In Love’] is the kind of track that grabs you by the hand and pulls you onto the dance floor of emotions…a rollercoaster ride of love, loss, and longing…”

Awarding Kansas Anymore four stars, DIY marveled that “a record ostensibly about heartbreak and homesickness can be so overwhelmingly fun, using both genre and trope in parallel ways with just the right level of self-awareness and humour along the way…" In another four-star review, Dork observed, “Role Model’s latest is an artful deviation from his debut, ‘Rx.’ It more boldly leans into folkish roots, choosing breezy, sun-tinged melodies even when navigating the album’s subject matter feels treacherous.”

Role Model is currently on the road with acclaimed singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams as special guest on her sold-out The Secret of Us tour.

Role Model The No Place Like Tour World Tour

UK/Europe

November 2024

10 – Dublin, IE – The Academy *

12 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute Birmingham *

13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz Manchester *

15 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton *

17 – Paris, FR – Élysée Montmartre

19 – Hamburg, DE – Docks

21 – Stockholm, SE – Slaktkyrkan

23 – Oslo, NO – Parkteatret

25 – Copenhagen, DK – Pumpehuset

27 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

28 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

30 – Frankfurt, DE – ZOOM

December 2024

2 – Berlin, DE – Huxleys Neue Welt

4 – Warsaw, PL – Proxima

5 – Prague, CZ – ROXY

6 – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk

8 – Madrid, ES – La Riviera

9 – Barcelona, ES – Sala Apolo

New Zealand/Australia

February 2025

3 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation ^

5 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli ^

6 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre^

8 – Melbourne, AU – Forum ^

11 – Adelaide, AU – The Gov ^

North America

February 2025

24 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren +

27 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues +

28 – Houston, TX – House of Blues +

March 2025

2 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +

4 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues +

5 – Tampa, FL – The RITZ Ybor +

7 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle+

8 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works +

9 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore +

11 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club + (not a Live Nation show)

14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore +

15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount +

16 – Boston, MA – House of Blues +

18 – Montréal, QC – MTELUS +

19 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY +

20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore +

22 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone +

23 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre +

25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee +

26 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore +

28 – Denver, CO – Summit

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center +

April 2025

1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern +

3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater + (not a Live Nation show)

5 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom +

6 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo + (not a Live Nation show)

7 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom +

* Matilda Mann supporting

^ Medium Build supporting

+ Debbii Dawson supporting

