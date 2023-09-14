Roe Kapara Shares New Track 'The Dead Come Talking'

As brisk nights sneak up on warm summer days, St. Louis born, Los Angeles based singer-songwriter Roe Kapara returns with a spine-tingling new single “The Dead Come Talking.” Out today, he dabbles in the macabre in a similar vein as fan-favorite "Everyone's Dying (Grandma's Drunk Again)" or 90s cult horror inspired "Preacher" from his recent EP, I Hope Hell Isn't Real (Epitaph, 2023).

On "The Dead Come Talking," Kapara masterfully crafts eerie lyricism into entrancing melodies emboldened by his raw vocals. An ominously plucky intro builds to a chorus that conjures the uncanny sensation of a spectral chase; but though he teases the surreal, the new song is firmly rooted in this dimension:

"Once the person who was supposed to love you most in this world becomes the thing you fear the most, there will never truly be a successful escape" he reflects. "Even their death could never end the lingering pain that comes to haunt your mind. 'The Dead Come Talking' is a reminder of why you needed to escape abusers from your past, because they could never learn to love you without destroying everything that you loved about yourself. They are better off as ghosts."

Check out the ghoulish stop motion video below:

Dwelling on the death of his own past has been a common theme through Kapara’s music, his refreshingly unique vision garnering over half a million monthly listeners and 6M likes on TikTok. While willing to expose vulnerable parts of himself in his songs, he’s also quick to shine the mirror outward to address the creeping dread of modern life: consumerism, corporate greed, climate change, and the general feelings of the younger generation in 21st-century America.

Deeply relatable yet unafraid to call out life’s big questions (and challenge their answers), Kapara’s musical journey has been a little off-kilter – and he’s proven that he’s better off for it. Since signing with Epitaph Records earlier this year, he has released his cinematic, sonically diverse label debut EP, I Hope Hell Isn’t Real, followed by his most recent single “Before We Croak,” an unconventional love song featuring Australian indie-pop artist Chevy.

Kapara will be hitting the road this fall with Minnesotan indie rock duo DURRY. All upcoming dates are listed below.

Roe Kapara Tour Dates (w/ DURRY)

Nov. 2 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

Nov. 3 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken

Nov. 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

Nov. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

Nov. 7 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

Nov. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Nov. 11 – Reno, NV – Cypress

Nov. 13 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

Nov. 16 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

Nov. 18 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

Photo Credit: Rachel Briggs