Roe Kapara Shares New Track 'The Dead Come Talking'

Kapara will be hitting the road this fall with Minnesotan indie rock duo DURRY.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Roe Kapara Shares New Track 'The Dead Come Talking'

As brisk nights sneak up on warm summer days, St. Louis born, Los Angeles based singer-songwriter Roe Kapara returns with a spine-tingling new single “The Dead Come Talking.”  Out today, he dabbles in the macabre in a similar vein as fan-favorite "Everyone's Dying (Grandma's Drunk Again)" or 90s cult horror inspired "Preacher" from his recent EP, I Hope Hell Isn't Real (Epitaph, 2023).

On "The Dead Come Talking," Kapara masterfully crafts eerie lyricism into entrancing melodies emboldened by his raw vocals.  An ominously plucky intro builds to a chorus that conjures the uncanny sensation of a spectral chase; but though he teases the surreal, the new song is firmly rooted in this dimension: 

"Once the person who was supposed to love you most in this world becomes the thing you fear the most, there will never truly be a successful escape" he reflects.  "Even their death could never end the lingering pain that comes to haunt your mind.  'The Dead Come Talking' is a reminder of why you needed to escape abusers from your past, because they could never learn to love you without destroying everything that you loved about yourself.  They are better off as ghosts."

Check out the ghoulish stop motion video below: 

Dwelling on the death of his own past has been a common theme through Kapara’s music, his refreshingly unique vision garnering over half a million monthly listeners and 6M likes on TikTok.  While willing to expose vulnerable parts of himself in his songs, he’s also quick to shine the mirror outward to address the creeping dread of modern life: consumerism, corporate greed, climate change, and the general feelings of the younger generation in 21st-century America.

Deeply relatable yet unafraid to call out life’s big questions (and challenge their answers), Kapara’s musical journey has been a little off-kilter – and he’s proven that he’s better off for it.  Since signing with Epitaph Records earlier this year, he has released his cinematic, sonically diverse label debut EP, I Hope Hell Isn’t Real, followed by his most recent single “Before We Croak,” an unconventional love song featuring Australian indie-pop artist Chevy. 

Kapara will be hitting the road this fall with Minnesotan indie rock duo DURRY.  All upcoming dates are listed below.

Roe Kapara Tour Dates (w/ DURRY) 

Nov. 2 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar 
Nov. 3 – Little Rock, AR – Stickyz Rock ‘N’ Roll Chicken  
Nov. 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall  
Nov. 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar  
Nov. 7 – San Diego, CA – Casbah  
Nov. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour  
Nov. 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel  
Nov. 11 – Reno, NV – Cypress  
Nov. 13 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater  
Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern  
Nov. 16 – Boise, ID – Neurolux  
Nov. 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room  
Nov. 18 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall  
Nov. 20 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge 

Photo Credit: Rachel Briggs 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mitch Rowland Joined By Harry Styles on New Single Photo
Mitch Rowland Joined By Harry Styles on New Single

Ahead of the release of his Erskine Records/Giant Music debut album, Come June, acclaimed L.A.-based musician and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Mitch Rowland has released “Here Comes the Comeback” the third single from the project, which features backing vocals from Harry Styles. It follows the album’s title track and recent single “Bluebells.'

2
KiNG MALA Drops New Anthem Never Wanna Know” Photo
KiNG MALA Drops New Anthem 'Never Wanna Know”

Alt-pop songstress KiNG MALA – aka Areli Castro – is entering her unbothered era with new blasé anthem “never wanna know” which will be on her forthcoming EP SPILT MILK. With the release of SPILT MILK on the horizon, KiNG MALA will also be going out on a short headline run before the holidays. Check out tour dates!

3
Erase Theory Shares New Single Man Overboard Photo
Erase Theory Shares New Single 'Man Overboard'

Written and produced by Sahyoun himself with additional production from Jonathan Dolese, “Man Overboard” reflects on a transitional period of Sahyoun’s life where he was working a “day job” at a construction site polishing floors to make ends meet. He found himself questioning what his real purpose in the world was.

4
Elton John & More Join Lady Gaga on The Rolling Stones New Album Photo
Elton John & More Join Lady Gaga on The Rolling Stones' New Album

Late drummer Charlie Watts is featured on two tracks. “Live By The Sword” features bass from former Stones bassist Bill Wyman. “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven” featuring vocals from Lady Gaga and keys & piano from Stevie Wonder, “Bite My Head Off” with bass from Paul McCartney, and “Get Close” and ‘Live By The Sword’” with piano from Elton John.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Free Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City HallFree Debbie Reynolds Exhibition From The Neon Museum Now Open in Las Vegas' City Hall
Video: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast TourVideo: Indigo De Souza Performs on Tiny Desk & Announces West Coast Tour
Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'Bombay Bicycle Club Releases New Single 'Turn the World On'
Video: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAsVideo: Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SWEENEY TODD