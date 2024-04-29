Rock The Bells Cruise Adds Additional Performers to Lineup Including Busta Rhymes, Method Man & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock The Bells, the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, has announced the full line-up of performers joining the second annual “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience", sailing on November 13-17, 2024 from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas for another five days of non-stop Hip-Hop.

The full line-up includes Jadakiss, E-40, Rakim, Talib Kweli, Digable Planets, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Redman, Scarface, Twista, Goodie Mob featuring Khujo, T-Mo, and Big Gipp, Mia X, 8Ball & MJG, Sa-Roc, and house band The Soul Rebels. Alongside a cast of DJs including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kid Capri, Mannie Fresh, Kool DJ Red Alert, Princess Cut, Technician The DJ, Hourglass, DJ Scratch, DJ Epps and Jeremy Avalon. There will also be a tribute to The Finisher, DJ Mister Cee! Roxanne Shante and Torae will return as hosts on the cruise.

“Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” is in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. Inspired by classic Hip-Hop for Hip-Hop heads, the experience is the first of its kind, offering an immersive five-day Hip-Hop experience aboard the Norwegian Gem. Hip-Hop will be taking over every corner of the ship with themed parties, meet & greet autograph sessions, rap karaoke, open mic nights, and much more.

"Keepin the heads ringing, Rock the Bells Cruise is back!," said Sixthman CEO Jeff Cuellar, "Hip-Hop heads get ready for a bigger and more action-packed schedule that continues the tradition of celebrating the icons across all Hip-Hop culture while also looking ahead to the next 50 years."

Rock The Bells proudly serves Hip-Hop’s legends and champions the culture by providing opportunities to spotlight its icons through content, commerce, and experiences. This partnership is the first time Sixthman has produced a classic Hip-Hop cruise. It all happens on the Norwegian Gem featuring first class amenities including 10 restaurants, 8 bars, casino, basketball court, spa, gym, outdoor track and much more. You’ll have opportunities to learn, engage and interact with the talent and build lifelong friendships with like minded individuals.

About Rock The Bells:

Rock The Bells is the preeminent voice for classic and timeless Hip-Hop. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells focuses on content, commerce, and experiences that honor the CULTURE and the core elements of Hip-Hop — MCs, DJs, Breakers, Graffiti Artists — and more. Rock The Bells is the bridge between OG’s and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, stream LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM Channel 43, and follow us @RockTheBells.

About Sixthman:

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2023 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.

