Rock Legends Scorpions Announce Rock Believer North America Tour 2022

Scorpions, one of the most iconic and influential hard rock bands of all time will return to North America on the Rock Believer World Tour with special guests Whitesnake on their Farewell tour.

Fresh off of their sold-out Sin City Nights Las Vegas residency, Scorpions will kick off a two month-long Live Nation produced run of dates beginning in August, including UBS Arena at Belmont Park on September 7. In addition to Whitesnake, Swedish band Thundermother will be joining the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 13 at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com. Scorpions Rock Zone fan club members will have exclusive, first access to tickets starting Tuesday, May 10 at 10a local time. For more information and to join the fan community visit The-Scorpions.com/RockZone

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, bridges its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Genesis and TWICE. The venue will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is designed to accommodate 19,000 people for concerts and 17,255 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Earlier this year in February 2022, Scorpions released their nineteenth studio album Rock Believer via Vertigo Records featuring the songs "Rock Believer", Peacemaker" and "Shining of your Soul". Stream & download the album across all digital platforms HERE



With over 100 million records sold around the world, the band will play fan favorites from their incredible catalogue including "Wind Of Change," "Still Loving You," "Rock You Like A Hurricane," "Send Me An Angel" and many more.

Founded in Hannover, West Germany in 1965, Scorpions were part of the first wave of metal in the 1970's with their debut album, Lonesome Crow, released in 1972. The band rose to arena status with seminal releases Lovedrive, Virgin Killer and Animal Magnetism.

In the '80s, Scorpions amassed a string of Billboard chart toppers from Love at First Sting and Blackout, including multiple Top 10 singles "Rock You Like a Hurricane" and "No One Like You," as well a string of successful singles such as "Send Me an Angel," "Still Loving You," and "Wind of Change."

The band was also ranked #46 on VH1's Greatest Artists of Hard Rock and their hit "Rock You Like a Hurricane" also landed as #18 on VH1's list of the 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs.

Celebrated across the globe, the iconic rock act has sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and has received multiple honors including World Music Award winners, a postage stamp in Brazil, a Star on Hollywood Rock Walk, and Echo honors. Most recently, they were honored with the Lower Saxon State Award.

ROCK BELIEVER NORTH AMERICA TOUR 2022

Aug 21 - Toronto, ON (Budweiser Stage)

Aug 24 - Quebec City, QC (Centre Videotron)

Aug 27 - Montreal, QC (Bell Center)

Aug 30 - Detroit, MI (Pine Knob Music Theatre)

Sep 01 - Rosemont, IL (Allstate Arena)

Sep 05 - Atlantic City, NJ (Borgata Casino)*

Sep 07 - Belmont Park, NY (UBS Arena)

Sep 09 - Mashantucket, CT (Foxwoods Casino)*

Sep 12 - Hollywood, FL (Hard Rock Live)

Sep 14 - Tampa, FL (Amalie Arena)

Sep 17 - Houston, TX (Toyota Center)

Sep 19 - El Paso, TX (Don Haskins Center)

Sep 21 - Tulsa, OK (BOK Arena)

Sep 24 - San Antonio, TX (Freeman Coliseum)

Sep 27 - Dallas, TX (American Airlines Center)

Sep 29 - Denver, CO (Ball Arena)

Oct 01 - San Diego, CA (Viejas Arena)

Oct 04 - Los Angeles, CA (Kia Forum)

Oct 07 - Fresno, CA (Save Mart Center)

Oct 09 - Portland, OR (Moda Center)

Oct 13 - Spokane, WA (Spokane Arena)

Oct 15 - Tacoma, WA (Tacoma Dome)

Oct 18 - Oakland, CA (Oakland Coliseum)

Oct 21 - Las Vegas, NV (Mandalay Bay)

*Scorpions Only