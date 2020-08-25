Rock Band ANYONE Releases Third Album 'On the Ending Earth'

The album hails from TogethermenT Records.

TogethermenT Records is proud to announce the release of the third full-length studio album by the critically acclaimed rock band ANYONE. The album is entitled "On the ending earth" and was released on August 21st. The album is available in download, streaming and CD on over 200 digital distributors including iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

The band are currently streaming "Sip The Pleasure of Days" via the official website. BILLBOARD MAGAZINE said, "ANYONE has invented a new breed of rock, quite literally, and this new track lives up to that proclamation as the band's sound conjures such influences as Led Zeppelin, Tool, and Rush."

ANYONE was formed by Riz Story, along with Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Jon Davison (Yes) in the mid 90's in Laguna Beach, California. Hawkins and Davison left and were replaced by the time the band signed with RoadRunner Records in 2000. Their self-titled debut album received much critical acclaim including a 5-star rating from Rolling Stone. In October of 2016 the single "Fly Away" was featured in Story's debut feature film "A Winter Rose" and became the most listened to rock song in the nation on digital formats, hitting #1 on the DRT National Airplay Rock Chart. Other musicians of note that have been members of ANYONE include David Silveria (Korn) and guitarist Gretchen Menn.

For this new release, Riz plays all of the instruments. The album features 3 guest musicians; Jon Davidson (YES) played fretless bass on "Thought I Was" and Miles Martin played bass on "Sip The Pleasure of Days" and Ethereal played piano on "A Brief Sparkle in the Nothingness."

Says Riz, "'On the ending earth...'' deals with the themes of the collapse and extinction. Lyrically it is filled with references to the annihilation of nature and the senseless destruction and suffering mankind brings upon itself. Songs like 'It's Already Too Late' and 'Lament' express the mourning of vanishing species and consider that humanity is dooming itself to the same fate. 'Mother Superior' is a meditation on how mankind has so greatly damaged 'Mother' earth. These themes run throughout the entire album and clearly reflect the troubling times we live in, in which everything from civic order to the planet's biosystems seem to be in full collapse. The album's longer tracks, 'All That Lives is Born to Die' and 'A Brief Sparkle in the Nothingness' both explore the human reaction to living in such dystopian times. And the final track, 'Fade To Black' is an apocalyptic ode to humanity with its recurring lyric, 'Fade away, because you're only a stain on the time.'"

TRACK LISTING

1. It's Already Too Late

2. Mother Superior

3. Sip The Pleasure of Days

4. All That Lives is Born to Die

5. Thought I Was

6. A Brief Sparkle in the Nothingness

7. Lament

8. Sister Wrongway

9. Want

10. Sip

11. A Love Letter to Humanity

12. Die With Me

13. Fade To Black

