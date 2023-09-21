Rocco Drops Debut EP 'Her Favorite Flowers'

In celebration of the EP’s release, Rocco will hit the stage for a sold-out performance at The Observatory’s Constellation Room in Santa Ana, CA. 

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love, Michael Bublé & More; October Release Dat Photo 4 Cher's Christmas Album to Feature Darlene Love & More; Release Date Set

Rocco Drops Debut EP 'Her Favorite Flowers'

After quietly amassing over 55M streams across his catalog and selling out his first-ever tour, 20-year-old Asian-American singer-songwriter, Rocco is thrilled to unveil his distinctive brand of indie bedroom pop through his debut EP Her Favorite Flowers. 

Her Favorite Flowers is a culmination of the maturity and growth Rocco has experienced through his trials and tribulations with love and especially his growth as a musician this past year. It is an emotional narrative that embarks the listener on a nostalgic journey bound to recall moments with the special someone.

The EP graces the themes of young-love, heartbreak, and contentment accompanied by a variety of instruments but the reoccurrence of strings and acoustic guitars.

The six-track EP includes some previously released gems like the enchanting jazz-infused love ballad “In The Morning,” and the delightfully romantic bossa nova-inspired “Sunny.” The EP also introduces four new tracks, including “hold me, never let go,” which delves into the complexities of how friendships can intertwine with love, and the raw, stripped-back love letter “Jupiter to Mars.”

Drawing inspiration from a wide spectrum, ranging from early to mid-2000s R&B to contemporary pop anthems, Her Favorite Flowers is a collection brimming with heartwarming love songs that beautifully showcase Rocco's gift for storytelling through his lyrics.

In celebration of the EP’s release, Rocco will hit the stage for a sold-out performance at The Observatory’s Constellation Room in Santa Ana, CA. 

Like many of his Gen Z peers, Rocco grew up online. Inspired by internet personalities Ryan Higa and Kevjumba, Rocco began as a content creator looking to connect to a more like-minded community outside the suburbs of Jersey which he called home. A natural entertainer, he would eventually dive into music with friends in middle school, posting tracks they made in his basement to SoundCloud. 

While in high school, Rocco found himself on an app called Musical.ly, which would later become TikTok, where he started posting short-form Asian comedy content before he began to share his music. The COVID-19 pandemic, which caught the tail end of his academic career, allowed Rocco to develop his musical identity and find a global community online. 

Based in Los Angeles, the emerging star captures the teenage adolescent experience through his melodic brand of bedroom pop.

Photo Credit: Jesus Rosales



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Cher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Believe With New Release Photo
Cher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'Believe' With New Release

Featuring the empowerment anthem “Strong Enough,” “All or Nothing,” “Dov'è l’amore,” and the title track “Believe,” a huge global hit that sold over 10 million copies and was No. 1 in 23 countries. The leopard-printed vinyl package includes discs in sea blue, light blue and clear, along with an exclusive numbered lithograph of Cher.

2
Cornelius Releases YMO Cover Cue & Announces Global Tour Photo
Cornelius Releases YMO Cover 'Cue' & Announces Global Tour

The video’s release is a tribute considering the recent passing of Ryuichi Sakamoto and Yukihiro Takahashi in 2023.  Over the years, Oyamada has collaborated with each member of YMO separately as well as performing in their touring band as well. Cornelius also played in Japanese supergroup METAFIVE with Takahashi and released two albums.

3
Oh Land Drops New Track Id Rather Sing From Loop Soup Photo
Oh Land Drops New Track 'I'd Rather Sing' From 'Loop Soup'

Oh Land has thrived in her musical journey, releasing four studio albums and touring the world, both headlining and opening for such acts as Katy Perry, Sia, and most recently, Coldplay in Copenhagen last month. Her live performances are known for their mesmerizing energy, combining her music with visually stunning stage designs and choreography.

4
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024 Photo
Beach Weather Announces Debut Headlining Tour Set For 2024

Breakthrough alternative pop-rock band Beach Weather is heading into 2024 with another one - a national headlining tour. 2022 saw the band reunite after a multi-year hiatus and sign with Arista Records. Their hit single “Sex, Drugs, Etc” peaked at #1 on the Alt Radio charts and simultaneously claimed the fastest rise to number one that year.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric VideoVideo: The Keening (ex-Subrosa) Share 'Autumn' Lyric Video
Video: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Trailer From ShowtimeVideo: Watch THE CAINE MUTINY COURT-MARTIAL Trailer From Showtime
SYBLING Announces 'Strange Ways' EP & Releases 'Radio' SingleSYBLING Announces 'Strange Ways' EP & Releases 'Radio' Single
Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'Elcamino & Inspectah Deck Release 'Victory'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
HADESTOWN