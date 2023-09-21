Rocco Drops Debut EP 'Her Favorite Flowers'

After quietly amassing over 55M streams across his catalog and selling out his first-ever tour, 20-year-old Asian-American singer-songwriter, Rocco is thrilled to unveil his distinctive brand of indie bedroom pop through his debut EP Her Favorite Flowers.

Her Favorite Flowers is a culmination of the maturity and growth Rocco has experienced through his trials and tribulations with love and especially his growth as a musician this past year. It is an emotional narrative that embarks the listener on a nostalgic journey bound to recall moments with the special someone.

The EP graces the themes of young-love, heartbreak, and contentment accompanied by a variety of instruments but the reoccurrence of strings and acoustic guitars.

The six-track EP includes some previously released gems like the enchanting jazz-infused love ballad “In The Morning,” and the delightfully romantic bossa nova-inspired “Sunny.” The EP also introduces four new tracks, including “hold me, never let go,” which delves into the complexities of how friendships can intertwine with love, and the raw, stripped-back love letter “Jupiter to Mars.”

Drawing inspiration from a wide spectrum, ranging from early to mid-2000s R&B to contemporary pop anthems, Her Favorite Flowers is a collection brimming with heartwarming love songs that beautifully showcase Rocco's gift for storytelling through his lyrics.

In celebration of the EP’s release, Rocco will hit the stage for a sold-out performance at The Observatory’s Constellation Room in Santa Ana, CA.

Like many of his Gen Z peers, Rocco grew up online. Inspired by internet personalities Ryan Higa and Kevjumba, Rocco began as a content creator looking to connect to a more like-minded community outside the suburbs of Jersey which he called home. A natural entertainer, he would eventually dive into music with friends in middle school, posting tracks they made in his basement to SoundCloud.

While in high school, Rocco found himself on an app called Musical.ly, which would later become TikTok, where he started posting short-form Asian comedy content before he began to share his music. The COVID-19 pandemic, which caught the tail end of his academic career, allowed Rocco to develop his musical identity and find a global community online.

Based in Los Angeles, the emerging star captures the teenage adolescent experience through his melodic brand of bedroom pop.

Photo Credit: Jesus Rosales