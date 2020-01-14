Robbie Williams To Headline The Inaugural World Tour Melbourne

International superstar Robbie Williams, one of the world's most magnetic and celebrated live performers will play the inaugural World Tour, headlining on Saturday 14 March - his only Australian public performance of 2020. World Tour Melbourne takes place on Saturday 14 March 2020 at Lakeside Stadium, in the iconic Albert Park.



World Tour Melbourne is running alongside the Formula 1 ® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020. As well as being the FIA Formula 1 Championship™ season opener, 2020 will mark a major milestone for the Formula 1® Australian Grand Prix, as it is the 25th race held in Melbourne making this the perfect year to stage the launch of a massive new music event-series.



Thrilled to be headlining the World Tour Melbourne event on Saturday 14 March Robbie said "I am looking forward to getting down to Australia, it's a place that is in my heart, I feel like an Aussie when I am there and if there's an opportunity to get down there I grab it with both hands."



Apollo World Touring, Westbrook Inc. and TEG Dainty have partnered with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation to bring the global launch of World Tour to Melbourne.



The launch of World Tour, during the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020, reinforces Melbourne's reputation as Australia's home of global major events.



Tickets for World Tour can be purchased from www.ticketek.com.au from 10am (AEDT) on Monday 20 January. Fans can purchase General Admission tickets with standing and seated options available. There are also a limited number of tickets for The World Tour Residence, an exclusive area, offering the best access and unrivalled experiences in close proximity to the action on stage.



Robbie Williams recently scored a No.1 album in Australia with his Christmas album 'The Christmas Present' marking his fifth overall chart-topping album in Australia. The record was Robbie's 13th UK Number 1 album and saw him equal Elvis Presley's chart record as the solo artist with the most Number 1 albums in British chart history.



Robbie is one of the most decorated music artists in the world with 80 million album sales worldwide, six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, 14 UK Number 1 singles and a record 18 BRIT Awards - more than any other artist.



He is one of the most in-demand live performers in music. His most recent stadium production, The Heavy Entertainment Show tour, saw him perform to a total of over 1.5 million people across the world, and he gave a conquering performance in front of a huge global audience at the opening ceremony of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Moscow.



Chairman and Co-Founder of Apollo World Touring, Paul Morrison said:



"We are so proud and excited to be launching World Tour with Robbie Williams in Melbourne - to do this alongside the 25th Formula 1 race to be held in Melbourne, makes the occasion ever more special. World Tour will feed global audiences hungry for great content - bringing the best in entertainment to provide a unique platform which will celebrate the best that Melbourne and all future World Tour cities has to offer".



At this time of the devastating Bushfire emergency across Australia, World Tour is committed to providing a platform for artists to talk about and act on the climate emergency. World Tour will be supporting the people who are working to build a better future in Melbourne and every other city visited.



Speaking about the Bushfires, Robbie Williams said, "This is beyond a tragedy, it's unfathomable what has happened, and what is happening, in Australia. You see photographs of what's actually happening, it can't sink in, you can't understand that, it's beyond any reality that we've experienced before. I think it would be trite of me to send my love or condolences, I think it needs more"



World Tour will be supporting the fundraising efforts towards the Bushfire relief. More details to be announced.



President and CEO of TEG DAINTY, Paul Dainty said:



"This is the start of an annual addition to the Formula 1 ® Rolex Australian Grand Prix weekend and we are excited to be bringing Robbie Williams to Melbourne with our partners Apollo World Touring and Australian Grand Prix Corporation for the 25th race."



General Manager Motorsport, Entertainment & Industry of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation Craig Fletcher said:



"The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is thrilled to partner with international powerhouse organisations Apollo World Touring, Westbrook Inc. and TEG Dainty to bring the global launch of World Tour to our wonderful city".



"The Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2020 is the ultimate fusion of the world's best racing, food, glamour and music. This year will mark the 25th race held in Melbourne, which is the perfect occasion to host the inaugural World Tour and global superstar Robbie Williams."





