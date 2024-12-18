Rob49 Releases New Single 'On Sight'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising star Rob49 caps off a landmark year with his highly anticipated new single, "On Sight," released via Geffen Records. The track arrives on the heels of a series of powerhouse releases that have solidified his place as one of the hottest rappers of his generation. From the chart-climbing hit "On Dat Money" featuring Cardi B to his standout contribution to Monaleo’s "Don Who Leo" remix and the official remix of "Mama" with GloRilla, Rob49 has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop.

"On Sight" produced by Mac Fly (Sexyy Red, King Von), is an audacious high-energy banger where Rob49 raps boisterous lyrics letting a girl know he’s ready to spoil her, take her from her man, and ball out in style. The track’s bold lyrics and infectious beat showcase his signature blend of swagger and street sensibility, perfectly encapsulating his unfiltered, unapologetic approach to the game. "On Sight" follows his solo Rolling Loud Miami performance and a guest appearance on Kodak Black’s set this past weekend.

Rob49's meteoric rise continues as he prepares for his next major project slated for a 2025 release. As he gears up for the next phase of his career, Rob49’s versatility and relentless drive have made him one of the most exciting and dynamic voices in the new wave of hip-hop. With the release of "On Sight" and his upcoming project, Rob49 is set to cap off an unforgettable 2024 and start the new year with even bigger ambitions and an even bigger sound.

About Rob49:

Rob49 is a Billboard-charting rapper from New Orleans, known for his hard-hitting lyrics and energetic delivery. He gained widespread attention with hits like "Vulture Island," which helped him secure gold certifications. Rob49 has worked with some of hip-hop's biggest names, including Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and many more, further cementing his place in the industry. His music blends gritty street storytelling with modern trap sounds, earning him both commercial success and critical acclaim as one of the most promising new voices in rap.

