Road Recovery Releases 'Crimson Chaos' Single Featuring Slash

Road Recovery is dedicated to helping young people develop coping skills and teaching them comprehensive life skills while they battle adversities and face their struggles. Today, the entertainment non-profit released the single, "Crimson Chaos" featuring Slash on major digital music services. The track was written and recorded by participants from Road Recovery's Trax Program house band, Type II, as part of The Golden Promise Project series.

The Trax Program takes place in Youth Clubhouses throughout New York State in a federal grant partnership with the US Department of Justice / Office of Justice Programs and a state program partnership with the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). Youth Clubhouses are a community-based curriculum, a non-clinical setting, for promoting long-term recovery from life's struggles through skill-building, recreation, education, wellness, evidence-based prevention programs, and other social activities all over New York State.

In discussing Road Recovery and the single, Slash said, "I've been hanging out with Road Recovery for a while now and I always find it a really enriching experience hanging and jamming with the kids. These guys wrote me a song that I recorded and it's really inspirational to see how young people and adults are inspired by the arts to get it together, get out of that funk, and get out of a bad situation to be able to turn their life around. That's what these kids at Road Recovery have done and that's pretty awesome."

The original composer/author of "Crimson Chaos" is Ian Brand who wrote the song when he was 24 years old in Road Recovery's Trax Program back in 2013. Now as a successful Manager of an acclaimed restaurant, Ian commented about his experience: "Being able to have a platform to express myself through music is something I will forever be indebted to Road Recovery for. I feel so lucky to be able to see I wrote a song that Slash is playing guitar on. It's truly a dream come true."

A&R veteran Michael Alago (Metallica, Tracy Chapman, Rob Zombie, Cyndi Lauper, Nina Simone) oversaw the process while mentoring the kids throughout the making of the song at Threshold Recording Studios NYC. Road Recovery's house band Type II consists of young participants of the Trax Program from 2003 until now, continuing the tradition of writing and recording original music to elevate their message to a broad audience of their peers and community.

"Crimson Chaos" is part of The Golden Promise Project series - inspired by The Golden Promise passage - written and read by Mary Guibert, Jeff Buckley's mother, at his memorial. This year marks 25 years since his tragic passing on May 29, and Guibert would like to re-share its message. From that promise, in 1998 Mary Guibert pledged that she would help launch and develop Road Recovery with its founders Gene Bowen (Buckley's tour manager) and Jack Bookbinder (formerly part of Buckley's artist management team). More music releases to come from legendary artists as part of The Golden Promise Series.

Guibert said, "I don't know if anyone who's read The Golden Promise actually took my challenge to heart, but I do know about two gentlemen (Gene Bowen and Jack Bookbinder) who did. And what they have created out of that promise has saved hundreds of lives and has become the model for nationwide programs that could save thousands more in the future. That idea became the non-profit they decided to call Road Recovery. Talk about faith the size of a mustard seed having the power to move a mountain - Jack and Gene, with the support from so many artists and industry colleagues, have moved a few - and they keep on moving them. Promises fulfilled."

The Trax Program's goal is to empower and inspire youth through self-expression and creativity while teaching invaluable life and coping skills. Youth Clubhouses schedule Road Recovery Trax Programs during selected seasonal cycles with creative workshops and virtual peer support meetings which culminate in live performance finale celebrations at each of the clubhouse locations.

Watch the new music video here: