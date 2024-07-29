Rising Synth-Pop Duo Close To Monday Continues to Soar with Joyful New Single 'Flight'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Close To Monday's latest single, "Flight," is a bold and uplifting anthem that showcases the duo's unique talents and cements their place as a standout act in both the dark wave pop and synth-pop landscape. Combining Alexander's intricate synth arpeggios with Ann's captivating and hypnotic vocals, "Flight" is a propulsive, club-ready track that encourages listeners to "spread your wings and fly.” The song's soaring melody and dynamic production create an immersive soundscape, perfectly capturing the essence of joy and lightness.

‘Flight’ is the newest addition to the duo’s popular monthly single series that pushes the boundaries of electronic music by effortlessly blending darkwave pop with modern techno production. It touches upon Marcel Dettmann’s genius rework of Boy Harsher’s “Come Closer” with hints of TR/ST’s fusion of 90s dance coupled with familiar 80s songwriting while forging a musical identity uniquely their own.

The track is both emotionally resonant and irresistibly danceable. The duo's seamless integration of cinematic electronic soundscapes and emotive vocals with storytelling at its core, invites listeners on a journey of self-discovery, making "Flight" more than just a song—it's an experience. The track invites listeners to embrace their inner happiness and to let go of their worries and to let their spirit soar. As the band aptly puts it, "Why worry about anything when there's music you can dance to?"

With their latest single "Flight," the European duo pivot to a more joyful tone, yet maintain the depth and emotional resonance that defines their music. This release of “Flight” continues to showcase the versatality of Close To Monday's unique style as noted on their previous single, “Leaves.” Known for their darker synth sound, "Leaves" showcased the duo’s ability to blend uptempo, club-ready beats with introspective lyrics and haunting themes. Whereas their majestic single 'Phantom' instantly enveloped listeners with a fusion of ethereal melodies, moody and pulsating synths, and emotive lyrics. Echoing iconic dark wave influences and indie peers, the duo's sound is elevated into bolder, more sophisticated sonic and emotional realms. "Phantom" follows on the success of their previous haunting single, “Stranger, which explores the paradox of toxic relationships. CTM were invited as special Guests to perform at this year's Art Dubai where they played a Silent Disco like set. Watch a preview of CTM at Art Dubai here. Their continued success has solidified their position as a breakthrough duo in the global electronic music scene, making them "ones to watch" for both fans and industry insiders alike.

As the summer ignites, this anthem is set to become a staple on dancefloors and playlists, solidifying Close To Monday's status as an exceptional and refreshing presence in the global electronic music scene.

Close To Monday are currently planning dates in the US this fall.

More About Close To Monday:

Close To Monday embraces the opportunity to explore the realm of internal experiences, where hopes, anxieties, and joys reside, creating a world where our phantoms thrive.

Close to Monday music is a guide for people who are on a journey, exploring themselves and the surrounding world.

Since their start, Close To Monday has achieved impressive milestones, securing top 3 placements in the Deutsche Alternative Charts. Additionally, their music videos for their singles such as “Guns” have won at international film festivals in London, Rome, and Paris. Their unique blend of cinematic electronic soundscapes with captivating visuals and unique choreography recently earned them the headline slot as musical guests at Art Dubai. This continued success has solidified their position as a breakthrough duo in the global electronic music scene, making them "ones to watch" for both fans and industry insiders alike.

The band’s logo: inspired by the laconic sensuality of the Scandinavian runes, CTM chose the symbols ‘kenaz’ (strength), ‘teiwaz’ (success) and ‘dagaz’ (flow of time). Since ancient times, these ruins have protected wanderers from evil, shielding them on their way, helping them to find strength in desperate times.

2024 has seen Close To Monday releasing a monthly series of singles and visuals which have been receiving critical acclaim. The European duo consisting of singer/songwriter Ann and musical producer Alexander has been amassing a dedicated following of fans drawn to their distinct sound, seamlessly blending elements comparable to CHVRCHES and Boy Harsher while forging a musical identity uniquely their own.

Comments