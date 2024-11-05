Rising Star sunkis Unveils Smooth New Single 'TOUCH'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pop/R&B Chinese-American rising star, sunkis, is back with his latest earworm “TOUCH” available to stream now on all digital platforms via 11 Music Group/The Orchard. Co-produced by multi-platinum hitmaker B HAM (Megan Thee Stallion, Maroon 5, Kim Petras) and Brooklyn-based artist Jake Fine, “TOUCH” is a smooth, captivating record that blends pop and R&B, with lyrics exploring the desire for love and connection.

As sunkis prepares for an exciting performance at Hypefest in Hong Kong, the artist is riding a wave of success. Recently, sunkis shared the stage with the likes of P-Lo and Pink Sweats at Red Bull Culture Clash NYC, opened for Eric Nam at Metamoon, and captivated an audience of 25,000 at the Wonderland Festival in Shenzhen, China.

Chinese-American born artist, sunkis, has gained viral fame with his refreshing take on a global pop/R&B sound. Finding success with his breakout single, "Trust Me," which amassed 500+ million streams, he has taken the internet by storm with his official remix of J Tajor's hit, "Like I Do," and follow-up viral single “Top Tier”.

Known for his dynamic live performances, sunkis landed prime billings on marquee Chinese festivals and most recently, joined K-pop star BM for the After The After Party Tour. Beyond music, sunkis’ eye-catching style has landed him collaborations with Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, and Prada.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

Nov 8 – Marina Bay Sands – Singapore

Nov 9 – Hypefest – Hong Kong, CN

Comments