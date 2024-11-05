News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rising Star sunkis Unveils Smooth New Single 'TOUCH'

Listen to the new track by Pop/R&B artist sunkis.

By: Nov. 05, 2024
Pop/R&B Chinese-American rising star, sunkis, is back with his latest earworm “TOUCH” available to stream now on all digital platforms via 11 Music Group/The Orchard. Co-produced by multi-platinum hitmaker B HAM (Megan Thee Stallion, Maroon 5, Kim Petras) and Brooklyn-based artist Jake Fine, “TOUCH” is a smooth, captivating record that blends pop and R&B, with lyrics exploring the desire for love and connection. 

As sunkis prepares for an exciting performance at Hypefest in Hong Kong, the artist is riding a wave of success. Recently, sunkis shared the stage with the likes of P-Lo and Pink Sweats at Red Bull Culture Clash NYC, opened for Eric Nam at Metamoon, and captivated an audience of 25,000 at the Wonderland Festival in Shenzhen, China.

Chinese-American born artist, sunkis, has gained viral fame with his refreshing take on a global pop/R&B sound. Finding success with his breakout single, "Trust Me," which amassed 500+ million streams, he has taken the internet by storm with his official remix of J Tajor's hit, "Like I Do," and follow-up viral single “Top Tier”. 

Known for his dynamic live performances, sunkis landed prime billings on marquee Chinese festivals and most recently, joined K-pop star BM for the After The After Party Tour. Beyond music, sunkis’ eye-catching style has landed him collaborations with Chanel, Gucci, Burberry, and Prada.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

Nov 8 – Marina Bay Sands – Singapore

Nov 9 – Hypefest – Hong Kong, CN



Comments

