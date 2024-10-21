Rising Star Isabel Dumaa Releases Much-Anticipated 'Just My Nature' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LA-based artist Isabel Dumaa has released her much-anticipated debut EP Just My Nature. Leading up the release, the rising star shared “C’est La Vie,” of which Atwood Magazine raves, “Her latest single continues her streak of high-energy candid confessionals: A spirited, seductive song working through imperfection and failure,” while Sweety High says, “Isabel put herself on the map with infectious pop vibes and masterful storytelling, cementing her as an artist with her own powerful point of view,” as well as “Enough for You.” The EP also features new single “Everything at Once,” breakout song “Quarter Life Crisis” and more.

Now 21, Dumaa began singing and songwriting at age 10. At age 12, her moms booked her first ever studio session to record songs she had been filling journals with. Upon graduating high school, she relocated from her hometown San Francisco down to Los Angeles and released her debut single, “Call My Bluff”—a song which drew comparisons to Clairo, Remi Wolf and Maggie Rogers—and follow up track “Freshman Year.”

She has developed a passionate social media following, racking up millions of likes on her acoustic covers—her cover of Robin Hood classic “Oo-De-Lally” has accumulated over 11.8 million views across platforms—and teasers of forthcoming music. “Quarter Life Crisis” skyrocketed her monthly listeners and has over 1 million streams and continues to climb, garnering praise from the likes of Ones to Watch, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

Just My Nature finds Dumaa working with acclaimed producers including Tyler Chester, Brandon Shoop (Role Model) Jed Jones (Post Malone), Oscar Neidhardt (Kacey Musgraves), amongst others, with mixing and mastering from James Krause (Beyonce).

Photo credit: Breanna Lynn

Comments