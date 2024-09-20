Rising Pop Artist Colby! Releases New Single 'Doing What I Can'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging pop sensation colby! is back with her latest single, "Doing What I Can," available now on all streaming platforms. Known for her airy yet powerful vocals, colby! once again delivers a track that seamlessly blends emotional depth with her distinct, uplifting sound.

STREAM "DOING WHAT I CAN" HERE

A personal anthem of self-reliance and empowerment, "Doing What I Can" touches on the importance of finding happiness from within. "The new single is about realizing that you are the only one who can make yourself happy, and you can't let others' opinions affect what you do or how you feel," colby! explains. "Don't waste your energy trying to convince people that you're doing the right thing. Who knows? They might be right, but you have to find out on your own."

This release follows an exciting year for colby!, who dropped two highly acclaimed singles, "Don't Know What to Say" and "Gone to Bed." These tracks earned her coveted spots on several editorial playlists, including Apple Music's New In Indie, New In Pop, and New In Alternative, as well as Amazon Music's Girl Squad and Breakthrough Pop playlists.

With "Doing What I Can," colby! continues to solidify her place in the pop music landscape, captivating audiences with her unique vocal delivery and introspective lyricism.

Comments