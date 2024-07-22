Rising Indie-Pop Artist Claudia Kate Releases New Single 'Angry At Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rising singer-songwriter and alt-pop artist Claudia Kate drops the second single off her upcoming EP How Sweet. ‘Angry At Me’ explores feelings of frustration around being a young person whose voice isn't being heard, especially in family settings where there are generational clashes in opinions.

The song talks about the unconditional love that we often feel for family, but how this still doesn't make it easy to talk about world issues. 'Angry At Me' encapsulates how it feels to enter adulthood and struggle to be taken seriously in the eyes of those who have watched you grow up. The track features a vocally rich catchy chorus, bright guitar riffs and thought provoking spoken word.

‘Angry At Me’ follows ‘Bunkbed Boyfriend’, an indie-pop charmer on lingering memories and recurring dreams. Thematically, though, ‘Angry At Me’ is very much a follow on from ‘BIG TALK, little girl’, the social commentary track which accumulated over 1 million views on TikTok.

On 3rd August Claudia will play Matchstick Festival alongside the likes of Ellie Dixon, Glowe and Deja. A brand new festival aiming to unite music lovers with a unique offering of Pop, Soul, Indie and RnB acts, Matchstick is made up of a 95% female main stage lineup, a UK first for an outdoor festival. Tickets are available here.

ABOUT CLAUDIA KATE

London-based singer-songwriter Claudia Kate has a sound that sits somewhere between the outspokenness of Kate Nash, the infectious energy of Remi Wolf, and the honest musicality of Maggie Rogers, having also been compared to Brit-nominated Self Esteem for her use of spoken word and her friend-in-me lyricism. Working at home with her producer, Claudia makes a name for herself as a wholly DIY artist. It is evident through both Claudia’s music and social media presence that she is passionate about helping people feel better about themselves, and creating a community surrounding female empowerment and youth freedom.

As well as numerous headline shows including a sold-out Camden Assembly and The Old Blue Last, Kate has also played notable support slots, including for Ellie Dixon and Sundara Karma. She has been consistently supported by BBC Introducing throughout her career, making her BBC Radio 1 debut with single ‘Fizzy’. Spotify have included Kate’s tracks across a host of editorial playlists, including ‘Future Alternative’, ‘Peach’, ‘Free Refills’ and ‘that indie girl’.

