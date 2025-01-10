Rising Duo MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge Release Viral Duet 'Happy Ever After You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A result of the first co-write in over a decade between Nashville-based singer-songwriters MacKenzie Porter and Jake Etheridge, the married duo have released their viral duet “Happy Ever After You”.

Affectionately dubbing their musical partnership Thelma & James, Porter and Etheridge shared an impromptu video that garnered over five million views nearly overnight while praise rolled in from fans and fellow artists like John Mayer, Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile, Natasha Bedingfield, ERNEST, Ella Langley, and more, leading to the song's official release.

“We met songwriting, fell in love and chose to keep our careers separate as we have pretty different tastes in music,” share Porter and Etheridge. “Usually in the morning before we both leave for our separate writes we jokingly ask, 'got any good hooks I can steal?' and 'happy ever after you' was one thrown out some months back.

“Luckily, we ended up just writing it together. It's amazing what this little moment has turned into already. Sometimes it's just right under your nose (or bed) the whole time,” concludes the pair.

The release follows a year of global success for Porter including the release of her 19-song debut album Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, co-hosting the CCMA Awards with Thomas Rhett where she was crowned Female Artist of the Year, as well as touring alongside Keith Urban and Parker McCollum.

ABOUT MACKENZIE PORTER

Rising to international acclaim with a distinct country-pop shimmer, Canada-born, Nashville-based rising star MacKenzie Porter's sound knows no borders. Making a statement with her 19-track Big Loud Records debut, Nobody's Born With A Broken Heart, Porter shines across the project EUPHORIA. Magazine praises as having “a song on it for everyone.” The 2022 MusicRow Discovery Artist of the Year has earned global buzz for her “clear sound that instantly cuts deep” (CMT), earning nominations at the American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, CMT Awards, JUNO Awards, and has earned a whopping 28 CCMA Awards nominations, including a nod for Entertainer of the Year. Last fall, she co-hosted the CCMAs in Edmonton, Alberta, alongside Thomas Rhett.

The sparkling talent has made high-profile global appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Good Morning America, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBC q, The Morning Show, and many more. Porter broke out in 2022 with chart-dominating, six-week U.S. No. 1 “Thinking 'Bout You” with duet partner Dustin Lynch, building on international success as the first female this century to have six No. 1 songs at Canadian country radio and adding to over 920 million global on-demand streams. The quadruple threat (singer / songwriter / multi-instrumentalist / actor) stars across both stage and screen, part of the cast of Netflix's cult-followed sci-fi television series Travelers and a series regular in AMC's Hell On Wheels, acting when she's not impressing with her “mesmerizing vocals and hook-driven songs” (Billboard). Porter has toured the globe opening for Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Brad Paisley, Dallas Smith, Rascal Flatts, and recently wrapped her own Canadian headline tour.

Comments