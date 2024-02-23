Rising Artist Emmy Meli Releases Track 'Breakthrough'

Emmy Meli comes to her senses on the cheeky new single “Breakthrough." Emmy Meli's powerful, nostalgic vocals and yet modern track deliver a breakup anthem packed with a punch, hitting on the realization that toxic love is never worth the grief.

The video follows Emmy Meli surrounded by her girl crew, as she unleashes a fun loving video with a wink wink to her previous life working on a golf course. Radiating self-assurance, this video serves as a powerful reminder that settling for anything less than what we deserve is not an option.

About the track, Emmy shares,“Breakthrough” the song and the video are a nod to a time in my life when I worked as a cart girl on a golf course – I was working hard to create my life in music and going through romantic turmoil at the same time. The music displays my love of Motown while the lyrics have a go at Virgos – all in good fun mind you! I wanted to make sure to incorporate that “dance it away” vibe as we've all heard a million sad breakup songs. After all, in life, all we can truly do is turn negative experiences into positive ones — Pain into art, lemons into lemonade.”

Breaking out in late 2021, Emmy reached viral stardom with her self-love mantra “I AM WOMAN.” Stemming from sticky note affirmations she left for herself, the empowering single urges female listeners to claim their personal power. The acclaimed track was selected as the theme song for Megan Markle's podcast “Archetypes,” the largest podcast sync in history, and has earned over 350m streams.

“It didn't start as a song, but we tried it in rehearsal and it sounded good,” Emmy explained. “That night I was getting ready to go out to a jazz club with some friends and I thought, ‘I'm dressed up, I should make a TikTok - that became the ‘I Am Woman' TikTok that was the catalyst.” Watch the “I Am Woman” video HERE. However, Emmy feels like the empowering single is just the start to her story.

The soundtrack to her youth included the jazz greats Dinah Washington and Ella Fitzgerald, as well as more contemporary artists like Lauryn Hill. By high school, she was recording her songs and secretly releasing them on SoundCloud. Her parents convinced her to go to community college, but shortly thereafter Emmy transferred to the Musicians Institute in Hollywood, and then once the pandemic hit Emmy dropped out.

Instead, she focused on what she had wanted to do all along: write and record her own songs while she simultaneously worked three jobs to make it happen. Emmy takes elements of soul, pop, and hip hop and filters it through her mere 23 years as a woman in music. It's actually no surprise that Emmy's behind this song which sparked a Gen-Z feminist movement in 2022.

The R&B pop singer has since opened for Fletcher, Hayley Kiyoko and performed at Lollapalooza and Firefly Music Festival in 2022. Her music has appeared in ad campaigns for Intimissimi, Triumph UK, Savage Fenty, and Disney+. Music threads through the young artist's life, with everything leading up to this next era.

“I have become a person that younger me would have admired so much and a person that younger me really needed in her life,” Emmy reflects.

Credit – Ashley Osborn