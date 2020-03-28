Ringo Starr Postpones All Starr Band Tour to 2021

According to Rolling Stone, Ringo Starr has pushed back his planned 2020 tour with his All Starr Band to 2021 due to the current health crisis.

"This is very difficult for me," Starr said in a statement. "In 30 years I think I've only missed two or three gigs, never mind a whole tour. But this is how things are for all of us now, I have to stay in just like you have to stay in, and we all know it's the peace and loving thing we do for each other. So we have moved the Spring tour to 2021."

The tour was scheduled to begin in May 2020. It will now launch on a pair of to-be-announced dates in Rama, Ontario in spring 2021 and will conclude on June 27th, 2021 in Clearwater, Florida.

Tickets for the 2020 tour will be honored at the 2021 dates.

Read more on Rolling Stone.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You