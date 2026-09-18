Riley Green Releases Fourth Studio Album THAT'S JUST ME

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Riley Green has released his fourth studio album, That's Just Me, via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment.

Produced by Dann Huff and Green, the 19-track collection showcases Green's signature blend of traditional Country storytelling, Southern roots and authentic, lived-in songwriting, while offering an intimate look at the experiences and relationships that have shaped him. Long time collaborator Erik Dylan serves as Associate Producer.

From songs celebrating family and where he comes from to stories of love, heartbreak, life on the road and everything in between, the album captures Green staying true to himself while continuing to evolve as an artist. The project features a lineup of notable collaborations, including Hannah McFarland, Jake Worthington, Brooks & Dunn and Alabama's Randy Owen, adding new dimensions to Green's sound.

Tracklist

That's Just Me: My Way (Riley Green)

That's Just Me (Riley Green)

Don't Come Any Closer (Riley Green, Randy Montana, Erik Dylan)

Go Again (featuring Hannah McFarland) (Riley Green)

Imagine That (Riley Green, Jonathan Singleton, Ray Fulcher)

Got That From You (Riley Green, Rhett Akins, Erik Dylan, Nick Walsh)

Bartender In Destin (Sam Banks, Nick Walsh)

Beach Happy (Randy Montana, Jeremy Stover, Corey Crowder)

Think As You Drunk (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Erik Dylan, Wyatt McCubbin, Scott Emerick, Toby Keith)

Well Well Whiskey (featuring Jake Worthington) (Riley Green)

P.O.S. (Riley Green, Randy Montana, Erik Dylan, Drake White)

Runs In The Family (Riley Green, Jessi Alexander, Jameson Rodgers)

Pave All Them Red Dirt Roads (featuring Brooks & Dunn) (Riley Green, Dallas Davidson)

Lookout Mountain (featuring Randy Owen of Alabama) (Riley Green, Erik Dylan, Randy Montana, Drake White)

Seven Second Ride (Jimi Bell, Tucker Bethard, Jonathan Singleton)

Radio Road (Riley Green, Erik Dylan)

Ol' Stray Dog (Erik Dylan, Jon Randall)

More Of A Man Than Me (Riley Green)

Ten Pairs of Boots (Joe Fox, Seth Ennis, Chase McGill, Josh Miller)

Green was recently announced as a 2027 Stagecoach headliner and is nominated for a CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year. He recently performed on the TODAY Show's Summer Concert Series and brought 'My Way' to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He is currently on his headlining Cowboy As It Gets Tour, his largest to date, with upcoming stops in Long Beach, CA, Los Angeles, CA, Austin, TX, and more. The tour has seen Green sell out arenas across the country, including a sold-out performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena earlier this year, with special guests including Randy Houser, Kashus Culpepper and Hannah McFarland joining on select dates.

Earlier this year, Green also made his acting debut as Garrett, a former Navy SEAL, on CBS' drama Marshals. He also earned his seventh No. 1 at Country radio and took home an ACM Award for Music Event of the Year. Green was recently announced as a coach for the upcoming 30th and 31st seasons of NBC's The Voice and launched his spirits brand, Duck Club Bourbon.

Cowboy As It Gets Tour & Festival Dates

September 18th, 2026 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater•^+

September 19th, 2026 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheater•^+

September 24th, 2026 - Long Beach, CA - F&M Bank Amphitheater (*formally known as the Long Beach Amphitheater)•^+

September 25th, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre•^+

September 26th, 2026 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre•^+

October 1st, 2026 - Austin, TX - Moody Center•^

October 2nd, 2026 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino•^

October 3rd, 2026 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino•^

October 4th, 2026 - Decatur, AL - Rock The South

November 21st, 2026 - St. Petersburg, FL - St. Pete Country Fest

December 6th, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

December 10th, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

December 12th, 2026 - Naples, FL - The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

February 10th, 2027 - Scottsdale, AZ - Coor's Light Bird's Nest

April 23rd, 2027 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach

May 30th, 2027 - Virginia Beach, VA - Patriotic Festival

August 7, 2027 - Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest

^Randy Houser +Kashus Culpepper •Hannah McFarland

CMA and ACM award winner Riley Green's fourth studio album, That's Just Me, was written and recorded during a pivotal chapter in Green's life and career. Since first breaking out with songs like the No. 1 2X-PLATINUM 'There Was This Girl,' the 3X-PLATINUM 'I Wish Grandpas Never Died,' and chart-topping collaborations including 'Half Of Me,' 'you look like you love me,' and 'Different Round Here,' Green has built a career on storytelling resulting in seven No. 1 songs. Among his accolades, Green has won five ACM Awards, four CMA Awards, and received multiple career nominations from the American Music Awards, CMT Awards, and recognitions as Billboard's Hitmaker of the Year, MusicRow Breakout Artist of the Year, a CMT Listen Up Artist, and one of CRS's New Faces of Country Music.

Green's third record, Don't Mind If I Do, arrived in 2024 and included the hits 'Don't Mind If I Do,' 'Change My Mind,' 'Jesus Saves,' and his third Country airplay No. 1 solo-cut 'Worst Way.'

An avid outdoorsman, sports fan, and former Jacksonville State University quarterback, Green continues to make an impact beyond music through his brand Duck Club Bourbon and his charitable initiative, Buford Bonds Charitable Fund, which supports community-focused causes. Green is currently on his Cowboy As It Gets Tour. For tickets and more information, visit rileygreenmusic.com.

Photo Credit: David Higgs



Photo Credit: David Higgs

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