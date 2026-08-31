Dwight Yoakam, Gary Allan, Chris Young to Play Resorts World Theatre During Rodeo Week

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Resorts World Las Vegas is bringing an all-star lineup of country music talent to Resorts World Theatre during the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) this December, featuring acclaimed artists Dwight Yoakam, Gary Allan and Chris Young. The newly announced performances will take place ahead of ACM and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Riley Green's Cowboy As It Gets Tour shows on Sunday, Dec. 6 and Thursday, Dec. 10. Tickets for Dwight Yoakam, Gary Allan and Chris Young go on sale Friday, Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. PT.

Kicking off on Thursday, Dec. 3, Grammy Award-winning artist Dwight Yoakam will perform songs from his legendary discography, including 'Guitars, Cadillacs' and 'Fast As You,' which reshaped the landscape of country music. Gary Allan takes the stage on Friday, Dec. 4, with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and certified platinum hits like 'Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain).' The rodeo weekend continues as one of Billboard's top country artists of the decade, Chris Young, returns to Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 5, performing fan favorites such as 'Gettin' You Home' and 'I'm Comin' Over.'

The newly renovated 4,850-seat theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas offers elevated VIP experiences for the ultimate night out, including dedicated VIP entry, luxury VIP Banquettes with cocktail service, and two VIP lounges with private bars and premium access. Guests can enjoy flexible seating with the choice of a general admission floor or a fully seated configuration, with even the furthest seat located just 150 feet from the stage. The venue's cutting‑edge production is powered by more than 200 L‑Acoustics speakers utilizing L‑ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound technology, creating a concert experience that surrounds audiences with unparalleled clarity and dimension.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas, developed by Genting Berhad, is a $4.3 billion integrated luxury resort on the Las Vegas Strip. Opened in 2021, the property features over 3,500 rooms across three Hilton brands—Las Vegas Hilton, Conrad Las Vegas, and Crockfords Las Vegas—along with a 117,000-square-foot cashless casino, a 4,850-seat theatre, world-class dining with 50+ food and beverage options, premium retail and a 27,000-square-foot spa. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide, and all hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find Resorts World Las Vegas on , LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

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