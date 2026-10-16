Richard Marx Releases AFTER HOURS: LIVE FROM THE GRAMMY MUSEUM EP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Richard Marx has released After Hours: Live from the GRAMMY Museum, a live EP featuring recordings from his sold-out August 19 performance this year at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles. The event celebrated Marx's latest album After Hours, featuring Rod Stewart, Kenny G, Chris Botti, longtime Barbra Streisand collaborator Randy Waldman and more.

The live EP is a companion to Marx's After Hours studio album, which debuted earlier this year on the Billboard jazz charts for the 1st time in his 40-year career. The album was recorded entirely live with a 24-piece ensemble, capturing full performances in real time — no studio patchwork, no overdubs. The result is an intimate, cinematic listening experience that highlights Marx's vocals and musicianship.

Blending Great American Songbook standards with new originals written or co-written by Marx in the same era-evoking spirit, After Hours singles include 'Young at Heart' (ft. Rod Stewart), 'Big Band Boogie' (ft. Kenny G), 'All I Ever Needed' (ft. Chris Botti), 'The Way You Look Tonight' and 'Magic Hour,' co-written with Marx's wife Daisy Fuentes. A deluxe box set was also released, including the album on 180g vinyl and CD, along with a cocktail menu and stirrer, coffee table book, Do Not Disturb door tag, scented candle and more.

Marx also recently teamed up with three-time Emmy Award-nominated actor, musician, best-selling author and producer John Stamos (who played congas on After Hours) for 'Take Care of California' - a love letter to the state both artists hold dear. He continues to expand his creative output with the hit podcast and YouTube series Stories To Tell, where guests from KISS' Paul Stanley to *NSYNC's Lance Bass and beyond join Marx for candid, cocktail-infused conversations at his home bar. Marx also joined The Voice Australia as a coach alongside Melanie C, Ronan Keating, and Kate Miller-Heidke, and performed 'Magic Hour' on the grand finale of Dancing with the Stars Australia.

After Hours: Live from the GRAMMY Museum Track List

'All I Ever Needed'

'Love Is Here To Stay'

'The Way You Look Tonight'

'Big Band Boogie'

'Magic Hour'

Richard Marx Tour Dates

Saturday, October 17 - Little Creek Casino - Shelton, WA

Saturday, October 24 - Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center - Kingsport, TN

Friday, October 30 - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV

Sunday, November 1 - Yaamava - Highland, CA

Friday, November 6 - Seminole Brighton Bay Hotel & Casino - Okeechobee, FL

Saturday, November 7 - Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee - Immokalee, FL

Thursday, December 3 - Tarrytown Music Hall - Tarrytown, NY

Friday, December 4 - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center - Great Barrington, MA

Sunday, December 6 - The Cabot - Beverly, MA

Friday, December 18 - Sound Waves - Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, December 20 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

About Richard Marx

Richard Marx is a GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, and producer whose career has spanned four decades of chart success and creative reinvention. With over 45 million albums sold, one billion streams, and fourteen No. 1 singles to his name (including 'Right Here Waiting,' 'Hazard' & 'Hold On to the Nights'), Marx is the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles reach the Top 5 on the Billboard charts, and one of only two artists—alongside Michael Jackson—to write a No. 1 song in four different decades.

Marx's work extends far beyond his own recordings, having written and produced for artists including Luther Vandross, Keith Urban, NSYNC, Barbra Streisand and Burt Bacharach. His latest album After Hours (featuring Rod Stewart & Kenny G) debuted on the Billboard jazz charts for the 1st time in his illustrious 40-year career. Marx also hosts the hit podcast Stories To Tell (with guests including Paul Stanley, Rick Springfield & Kenny Loggins) and lives with his wife, Cuban-American TV host Daisy Fuentes in Malibu, CA.

Photo Credit: the Recording Academy™️/photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2026)



Photo Credit: the Recording Academy™️/photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2026)

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 11 Hrs 42 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me