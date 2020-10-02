Richard Lynch Calls On Americans To Pray For Their Country On New Inspirational Single 'He'll Make Everything Alright'

"He'll Make Everything Alright" made its radio debut Monday September 28th on Around The Bend with Brenda Lynn on WKRM radio in Columbia, TN.

The Ohio-based country chart-topper will release the self-penned, "He'll Make Everything Alright" on Friday, October 2nd, 2020.

"This great country of ours, is in a heck of a shape

I know I've never seen it this way

But don't let your heart be troubled

We're gonna be alright

We got the right man workin for us

So pull out your Bible, blow off the dust

We need to pray to the Lord

He'll make everything alright"

-Richard Lynch, "He'll Make Everything Alright"

World events seem to inspire country music songwriters, more than any other genre. From releases like George Strait's "I Believe" (Sandy Hook massacre) and Darryl Worley's "Have You Forgotten" (9/11) to Toby Keith's "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" (Operation Enduring Freedom) and Charlie Daniels' "In America" (Iran Hostage Crisis), country artists have a way of delivering a moving narrative that mobilizes their listeners and makes them remember the events surrounding the storyline.

The new single from chart-topping country singer-songwriter, Richard Lynch is the latest patriotic anthem of hope and inspiration to join the archives. Lynch's self-penned "He'll Make Everything Alright" was borne out of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest growing in America. But instead of being angry about these events, Lynch turns to his faith in God, while inviting his fellow Americans to join him:

"I wrote this song about the current state of events in our country," says Lynch. "With the elections coming up, it just felt like the right time to release it. I hope that listeners will get the message in the lyrics...that no matter how bad things get...no matter how hopeless or angry, or desperate you might feel...Find comfort and peace in your faith. God is in control. Pray. He WILL make everything alright."

"He'll Make Everything Alright" made its radio debut Monday September 28th on Around The Bend with Brenda Lynn on WKRM radio in Columbia, TN. Lynch will be joining Brenda Lynn in studio on October 30th. Watch the music video here:

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH: Richard Lynch is a Waynesville, Ohio-based country music artist, who has compiled a long list of country hits and chart toppers in the world of traditional country music. His single, "A Better Place" topped the New Music Weekly AM/FM country chart, the IndieWorld Country Record Report, and spent an incredible 32 weeks atop the Roots Music Report True Country chart. His next 4 singles also topped the country airplay charts, including a duet with Grammy Award Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard's single, "Country Music Isn't Country Anymore" went Top 25 on the iTunes Canada sales chart. His single, "Pray on the Radio" received Christian radio airplay and charting, also reaching the US iTunes Single Sales chart. Lynch has appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV, and countless other media outlets. Richard is a member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, and he is a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist. He is also the host of "Traditionally Lynch," airing on TV and radio, and he's the founder of the Love Tattoo Foundation for veterans. http://www.richardlynchband.com

http://www.facebook.com/richardlynchband

